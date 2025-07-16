Vietnam's Regulatory Sandboxes: Paving The Way For Digital Innovation

Vietnam's recent embrace of "regulatory sandboxes" reflects a deliberate policy choice to balance the need for robust oversight with an equally pressing imperative to catalyze innovation. A sandbox is a controlled, time-bound framework in which businesses may pilot emerging technologies, products, or business models under relaxed or tailor-made regulatory requirements, thereby allowing regulators to observe risks in real time while innovators validate commercial viability without bearing the full weight of the traditional compliance regime.

By issuing sandbox regulations, the government of Vietnam is signaling its commitment to accelerating digital transformation, attracting investment, and developing a knowledge-based economy, all while safeguarding financial stability, consumer protection, and national security. This strategy is embodied in a suite of instruments that together establish sector-specific sandboxes:

Decree No. 94/2025/ND-CP on the Regulatory Sandbox in the Banking Sector (Fintech Sandbox Decree), effective July 1, 2025.

Law on Digital Technology Industry (DTI Law), effective January 1, 2026, and Law on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI Law), effective October 1, 2025.

Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 on International Financial Centers (IFC Resolution), effective September 1, 2025.

In addition, a draft resolution on the pilot implementation of the crypto-asset market (Draft Crypto Pilot Resolution) is expected to introduce a dedicated sandbox for crypto-asset service providers later this year, further underscoring Vietnam's holistic, forward-looking approach to regulating emerging technologies.

Fintech Sandbox Decree

Under the Fintech Sandbox Decree, besides credit institutions and foreign bank branches, fintech companies operating in Vietnam can apply for a Certificate of Sandbox Participation issued by the State Bank of Vietnam to operate any of the following services in Vietnam:

Credit scoring: A solution applicable to information technology systems of credit institutions, branches of foreign banks, and fintech companies to score the creditworthiness of an individual or organization supporting the credit approval by credit institutions and branches of foreign banks.

Data sharing via open API: A standardized application programming interface set that may be used by computer systems of credit institutions, branches of foreign banks, fintech companies, and other third parties to send service requests to systems of credit institutions and branches of foreign banks sharing that Open API.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending: An information technology application solution provided by a P2P lending company to connect borrowers and lenders, and provide assistance for contract conclusion via a digital platform. The currency used in P2P lending solutions must be VND.

The maximum sandbox period is two years, with the possibility of extension of no more than two times, with each extension not exceeding one year.

DTI Law and STI Law

Under the DTI Law, the regulatory sandbox is expressly designed to support and promote the development of "digital technology application products and services". These products and services are defined to include:

Hardware products;

Software products;

Digital content products; and

Services in consultancy, design, installation, integration, management, operation, training, digitization, data processing, warranty, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, publication and distribution of digital technology products; providing digital technology products in the form of services and other digital technology services.

The regulatory sandbox for such products and services will be implemented according to the STI Law.

Under the STI Law, multiple regulatory sandboxes may be established based on government initiatives. In general, these sandboxes require a special license for participation; may provide liability exemptions for participating parties; and are subject to a maximum duration of three years, with a one-time extension of up to an additional three years.

IFC Resolution

Under the IFC Resolution, international financial centers will be organized within specific geographic areas in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, where preferential specific policies for entities registered or recognized as members will be applied.

One such policy is a regulatory sandbox for fintech technologies, products, services, and business models not yet prescribed by law, offering exemption from compliance with standards and technical regulations as well as exemption from liability for damage to the state during experimentation.

The products and services to be provided in the international financial centers include stocks, bonds, fund certificates, financial derivatives, fund management, insurance, reinsurance, banking and foreign exchange, green finance, carbon credits, fintech, digital assets, and other products and services prescribed by the government.

The IFC Resolution does not specify a specific expiry date, but would be replaced by a "Law on International Financial Centers" that is to be proposed in 2034. Approved projects and operation may continue to operate and receive incentives until the end of the project or operation.

Draft Crypto Pilot Resolution

Under the Draft Crypto Pilot Resolution, there will be a regulatory sandbox for crypto asset services, including (i) organization of crypto asset transaction/trading markets; (ii) proprietary trading of crypto assets; (iii) custody of crypto assets; and (iv) provision of platforms for crypto asset issuance.

These crypto asset service providers are subject to a joint venture requirement in which the foreign ownership limit is 49%. The entity will need to satisfy stringent requirements to be issued a crypto asset service provider license from the Ministry of Finance.

It is currently contemplated that the regulatory sandbox will run until December 31, 2027. After this, depending on the result of the pilot program, the authority may consider the future legal framework.

Outlook

Vietnam's regulatory sandboxes represent a significant step forward in fostering innovation and development within the country's financial and technological sectors. By providing a controlled environment for new and innovative businesses to operate, these sandboxes offer a unique opportunity for companies to test their products and services without the onerous compliance requirements or fears of liability. These initiatives are expected to attract both domestic and international businesses, driving economic growth and positioning Vietnam as a leader in the digital economy.

As these regulatory frameworks take effect, it will be crucial for businesses to stay informed and adapt to the evolving landscape. Now that the Vietnamese government has opened up, the success of these sandboxes will depend on the participation of the business community. The ball is in the private sector's court.

