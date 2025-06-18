Vietnam Breaking News — Crypto World — Digital Asset Services

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

On 14 June 2025, the National Assembly passed the groundbreaking Law on Digital Technology Industry (Digital Technology Industry Law), making Vietnam the first country ever to pass a law regulating digital technology. Based on our understanding, the Digital Technology Industry Law introduces the following revolutionary provisions:

Virtual assets: Virtual assets are now officially legalized and recognized under the Digital Technology Industry Law. The Law provides relevant aspects of virtual assets like their formation, issuance, storage, transfer, and establishment of their ownership.

Crypto assets vs. virtual assets: The Law introduces separate concepts for crypto assets and virtual assets. Also, according to the law, State agencies are tasked with the strict management of crypto assets to ensure network safety and security; prevent and combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Sandbox mechanism for virtual assets products and virtual assets service providers: The Digital Technology Industry Law established a pilot sandbox mechanism for virtual assets products and services, including a mechanism to exclude liability for participating State agencies, businesses, and individuals.

