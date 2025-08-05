Draft Of Vietnam's Consolidated 2025 Cybersecurity Law Released

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security recently released a draft version of the 2025 Cybersecurity Law, which is intended to replace both the existing 2018 Cybersecurity Law and the 2015 Law on Network Information Security (LNIS). This consolidation reflects a broader effort by the Vietnamese government to streamline and centralize the legal framework governing cybersecurity, data protection, and information security to be under the sole authority of the Ministry of Public Security, moving away from the previous sharing of responsibility with the former Ministry of Information and Communications (which ceased operations earlier this year and merged with the Ministry of Science and Technology). This shift aims to eliminate overlaps and improve enforcement efficiency.

The draft law is built upon the foundation of principles and provisions of both the 2018 Cybersecurity Law and the 2015 LNIS, while also introducing a wide range of amendments and new regulations. By merging the two laws, the government seeks to reduce legal fragmentation and ensure consistency in definitions, obligations, and enforcement mechanisms across related domains like data protection, IT system classification, and cybercrime prevention. The newly introduced amendments include enhanced obligations for service providers, stricter controls on information transmission, classification of IT systems, designation and protection of nationally important information systems, and sector-specific violations and compliance requirements.

Highlights of the draft law are discussed below.

Definition and Obligations of Service Providers

The draft law clearly defines and significantly broadens the scope of entities considered “service providers” under its jurisdiction. This now includes businesses and individuals offering products or services in cyberspace, including both infrastructure and content online services, such as:

Internet service providers (ISPs) and providers of telecommunications, hosting, servers, domain names, VPNs, proxy services, and cloud computing;

Providers of social networks, websites, and online gaming;

Financial institutions, banks, foreign bank branches in Vietnam, e-wallet providers, payment intermediaries, stock exchanges, and digital asset platforms;

E-commerce platforms;

Logistics providers;

Digital television providers; and

Other online service providers.

The draft law prescribes specific obligations for online service providers, notably to (i) cooperate with the authorities and facilitate the investigation and handling of cybersecurity violations; (ii) terminate, freeze, identify, and reauthenticate digital accounts, and suspend transactions; (iii) and block, temporarily suspend, or terminate the operation of websites and information systems upon request by a competent authority, among other obligations. These obligations appear to codify the authority's power to restrict or intervene in online operations and activities in response to cybersecurity violations.

Online Information Management

The draft law generally requires the classification of online information based on its level of confidentiality, mandating the application of appropriate protection measures, including establishing policies and procedures to handle online information. Moreover, the draft law prohibits falsifying the source of the information and sending online commercial information without the recipient's consent or when the recipient has refused, unless otherwise prescribed by law. This marks a significant tightening of rules around unsolicited digital communications.

Under the draft law, telecommunications enterprises, telecommunications application service providers and IT service providers are required to (i) prevent and address illegal online information communications (including but not limited to spam and fake or infringing information) and (ii) implement mechanisms that allow recipients to refuse such communication. These obligations reflect the government's intent to strengthen control over harmful digital content. However, they may impose significant compliance burdens on service providers, particularly in terms of monitoring, filtering, and user interface design.

IT System Classification and Protection Requirements

While the LNIS prescribes five classification levels for IT systems based on their importance and sensitivity, the draft law provides only three levels. Notably, level 3 IT systems (those whose sabotage would cause particularly serious harm to public interest, social order, and safety, or pose a serious threat to national defense and security) are designated as important national IT systems and subject to enhanced protection requirements and obligations.

The draft law provides an initial list of important national IT systems, which includes those in the fields of energy, finance, banking, telecommunications, transport, natural resources and environment, chemicals, health, culture, and news media, and sets out that the prime minister will promulgate, amend, and supplement the list at a later stage. Level 3 IT systems would need to undergo cybersecurity eligibility assessments, be certified, and then be subject to annual reporting requirements and unscheduled inspections by the Ministry of Public Security.

Removal of Data Localization and Local Presence Requirements

The 2018 Cybersecurity Law requires foreign and domestic service providers who provide services in cyberspace to store certain regulated data in Vietnam and under specific circumstances establish a local presence in Vietnam, upon the authority's request. These requirements have been removed under the draft law. This shift reflects a more flexible regulatory approach aimed at balancing national security interests with the realities of global digital business. It also aligns with Vietnam's commitments under international treaties and standards, promoting freer cross-border data flows while maintaining compliance with the new 2025 Personal Data Protection Law, which remains central to data governance.

Preventing and Combating High-Tech Cybercrime

The draft law introduces a new chapter dedicated to the prevention, detection, and handling of high-tech cybercrime. It outlines the responsibilities of government agencies, organizations, businesses, and individuals in combating such crimes. This addition reflects the growing concern over cybercriminals using advanced technologies to conduct fraud and other illegal activities.

Outlook

The draft 2025 Cybersecurity Law is currently undergoing public consultation and is expected to be refined through several rounds of feedback before being presented to the 15th National Assembly for deliberation during its 10th session in October 2025. Businesses should stay informed and consider participating in the consultation process to help shape the final version of the law and ensure their operational interests are represented.

