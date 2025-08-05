Myanmar Cybersecurity Law Takes Effect

On July 30, 2025, Myanmar's Cybersecurity Law No. 1/2025 came into effect with the State Administration Council's issuance of Notification 113/2025. The law, which was enacted on January 1, 2025, aims to regulate various aspects of digital security and online activities.

Below are some key provisions, implications, and penalties under the Cybersecurity Law.

Extraterritorial penalties. The law contains an important provision that authorizes penalties against Myanmar citizens who are found guilty of violations, even if these occur outside the country's borders.

VPN definition and regulation. Virtual private networks (VPNs) are defined by this law as specific systems that function as backup networks by using technological means in order to ensure the safety of linking networks to each other. This definition sets the framework for subsequent regulations and penalties associated with VPN usage. The law does not restrict individuals or entities from using VPNs; it regulates VPN service providers.

Penalties for unapproved VPN services. Establishing a VPN or providing VPN services without approval from the designated ministry (to be appointed later by the government) can result in significant penalties. For individuals, the punishment may be imprisonment for 1–6 months, a fine of MMK 1–10 million (approx. USD 476–4,760), or both, with the proceeds of the violation being confiscated. If the violator is a company or organization, the minimum fine will be MMK 10 million, and the proceeds will be confiscated.

Government oversight. The ministry designated by the government is authorized to investigate and take control of cybersecurity services and digital platform services for national defense and security purposes, or upon request from a government department or organization in accordance with respective laws.

Licensing requirements. The Cybersecurity Law introduces two types of licenses, valid for a period of 3–10 years, for (1) cybersecurity services and (2) digital platform providers. Digital platforms with over 100,000 users are required to apply for the latter license. Noncompliance with this requirement will be subject to a fine of at least MMK 100 million (approx. USD 47,600), and any proceeds resulting from the violation will be confiscated.

Penalties for unsolicited communications. Individuals who transmit unwanted and unsolicited messages, emails, or data via a network will be subject to imprisonment for 1–2 years, a fine of MMK 5–20 million (approx. USD 2,380–9,530), or both.

Penalties for cyber misuse. Engaging in cyber misuse—including the alteration, deletion, or sale of computer programs or data, as well as the unauthorized control and execution of computer systems, programs, or electronic data—will be subject to imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years, a fine of MMK 1–20 million (approx. USD 476–9,530), or both.

Penalties for online theft or mischief. Committing or inciting others to commit online theft or mischief using cyber resources will be subject to imprisonment for 2–7 years and the possibility of additional fines.

Penalties for unapproved online gambling. Operating an online gambling system without proper authorization may result in imprisonment for 6 months to 1 year, a fine of MMK 5–20 million (approx. USD 2,380–9,530), or both, with the proceeds from such activities being confiscated. If the offender is a corporation or organization, the minimum fine is MMK 20 million, and the illicit proceeds will also be confiscated. The law does not address how online gambling platforms can obtain official approval.

Myanmar's Cybersecurity Law represents a significant step in the country's regulation and oversight of digital security and online activities. Businesses, digital platform providers, cybersecurity service providers, and VPN providers need to understand these requirements and ensure compliance to prevent substantial penalties.

Nonetheless, given that services such as VPNs are very widely used, it remains to be seen how these new far-reaching regulations will actually be enforced.

This article was prepared with the assistance of Tilleke & Gibbins intern Ian Michael Yam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.