Digital Assets Unlocked | DigiShares

Featured by Claus Skaaning | CEO

DigiShares is a leading provider of white-label solutions for tokenising real-world assets, simplifying ownership and investment processes.

What innovative approaches or technologies is Digishares currently exploring to enhance tokenization services in the EU, and how do you foresee these shaping the future of digital assets?

We are working on a couple of initiatives that are not specific to the EU but generally applicable. Generally we are always working on useability and interaction between the web2 and web3 worlds. In the EU, where only 10-15% of the population have and use wallets, it is a requirement to support fiat currency to be successful with tokenization in the medium term.

Also we are working on DITO, a free and independent decentralized ID framework, based on Polygon ID, to ensure the existence of a DID standard that is not associated with any single vendor - and to ensure future interoperability of the tokenization space.

In a similar fashion, we will be part of a group to make ERC1400 into a real, free and independent standard.

How does tokenization of real estate assets offer a potential solution or alternative for investors in the current real estate market? How can this technology mitigate some of the challenges faced by investors, especially in terms of liquidity and market accessibility?

Tokenization as compared to fractionalization offers a couple of benefits: (1) the ability to trade digital shares and ownership rights without counterparty risk since both payment and asset is in digital form, (2) access to crypto investors, (3) tokens can be reused across the interoperable tokenization ecosystem as individual platforms are not "siloed". (1) and (3) have the long term promise of developing a new fractionalized and democratized economy where assets can easily be made tradeable and liquid. Also, being based on blockchain, this new decentralized and "trustless" economy will remove many unnecessary intermediaries and hence allow for much more efficient, inexpensive, transparent and secure transactions.

