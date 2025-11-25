Is Abortion Legal In The UAE? | Updated Law Explained (2024–2025) (Video)

self self

In this video, we break down the legal conditions under which abortion is allowed in the United Arab Emirates. We explain the meaning of abortion, the difference between induced abortion and miscarriage, and explore the UAE's legal framework under Federal Decree-Law No. 4/2016 on Medical Liability and Cabinet Decision No. 44/2024.

Video Source

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.