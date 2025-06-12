ARTICLE
12 June 2025

Episode 22 | The Psychological Impact Of Family Law Proceedings (Part 2) (Podcast)

In this episode of Law Booth, Maria Camilleri, Senior Associate within the Firm's Local Litigation Department, is once again joined by Tania Farrugia, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, for Part 2 of their discussion...
Malta Family and Matrimonial
In this episode of Law Booth, Maria Camilleri, Senior Associate within the Firm's Local Litigation Department, is once again joined by Tania Farrugia, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, for Part 2 of their discussion on 'The Psychological Impact of Family Law Proceedings'.

This continuation focuses on common mental health challenges experienced in the family law context, such as grief, trauma, anxiety, depression and the structures in place to support individuals' wellbeing. Drawing on Tania's psychological expertise, the episode explores practical tools and coping strategies that can assist those navigating separation, care and custody proceedings. Together, they offer a deeper look into how legal and psychological professionals can collaborate to help clients through emotionally complex legal journeys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
