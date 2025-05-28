Spousal Maintenance (Post Divorce Alimony) In Cyprus – When, Why And How Much

A divorce decree may end the marriage, but it does not always end the duty to support. Cyprus tackles the question of alimony for ex‑spouses in Law 232/1991 on marital property relations. Below is a plain guide to who can claim, how courts set the figure, and what happens when money is urgently needed before the main case is heard.

1 | Who can ask for maintenance? – Article 5

An ex‑spouse who cannot reasonably cover basic living costs from personal income or assets may seek support if any of the four triggers apply:

Age or health – too old or medically unfit to start or keep suitable work. Carer's role – has day‑to‑day care of a minor, or of an adult child/relative with a disability that blocks outside employment. Job‑search or retraining window – still looking for steady work or attending vocational training, but only for up to three years after the divorce. Equity clause – any other circumstance where fairness plainly calls for help (e.g., a non‑working spouse of a long marriage suddenly left without resources).

2 | When can the court cut down or refuse maintenance? – Article 6

Support may be excluded or trimmed for "serious reasons", such as:

Short marriage – a two‑year union rarely justifies life‑long payments.

Serious fault – the would‑be recipient bears heavy blame for the marriage breakdown.

Self‑inflicted neediness – a spouse who willfully frittered away assets may receive less.

3 | Measuring the amount – Articles 3 & 7

Cyprus follows the same twin test used for child maintenance/alimony:

Needs of the applicant – rent, food, utilities, healthcare, transport and any costs tied to regaining self‑sufficiency.

Means of the payer – actual income and earning capacity.

The court's aim is decent subsistence, not a windfall; lavish lifestyles are rarely reproduced.

4 | Emergency cash – Article 8 (Interim Maintenance)

Divorces drag on. If waiting would cause hardship, the Family Court can issue an imminent temporary maintenance order. The judge grants it only where:

There is a serious question to be tried. The claimant shows a real prospect of success. Justice cannot wait—delay would cause irreparable disadvantage.

Applicants must disclose all material facts; half‑truths sink cases when the court later reviews the order.

5 | Practical advice for payers and claimants

Do Avoid List monthly expenses realistically—courts ignore inflated budgets. Relying on cash jobs and hoping the judge won't notice. Produce payslips, tax returns and bank statements up front. Hiding assets; the other side can request disclosure orders. If health limits work, keep medical reports current. Expecting lifetime support after a short, childless marriage. Agree review dates—maintenance often tapers as re‑training finishes. Treating alimony as revenge; the judge weighs conduct and fairness.

How Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates LLC can assist

Our firm has guided many clients—both payers and recipients—through the maze of post‑divorce alimony:

Rapid relief: we prepare solid evidence packs for interim orders when bills can't wait.

Forensic financial checks: uncover hidden income or unreported assets.

Negotiated settlements: craft phased‑out payments tied to job‑search milestones or health reviews.

Variation and enforcement: adjust outdated orders or chase arrears with garnishee and attachment procedures.

Starting with a confidential, no‑obligation consultation, we focus on solutions that are fair, sustainable and legally robust, so both parties can move forward with financial clarity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.