HCS Has Sold Hashøj Biogas To Shell Biogas

Plesner acted as legal advisor to HCS A/S on the sale of Hashøj Biogas to Shell Biogas A/S (formerly Nature Energy). After more than 30 years of operation, the facility has been closed down as part of the transaction to make way for a new biogas plant.

HCS, one of Denmark's largest transport, waste, and environmental companies with around 500 employees across domestic and international divisions, has sold its long-standing facility Hashøj Biogas to Shell.

Hashøj Biogas, located in West Zealand, has for more than 30 years been among Denmark's oldest and best-functioning biogas plants. HCS took over the facility in 2019.

This project required solid expertise in biogas project development and expansion as well as M&A processes. It also involved finding practical solutions in collaboration with suppliers, ensuring careful management of supplier relationships, and maintaining a constructive dialogue with public authorities.

Plesner's Energy and Infrastructure team has advised HCS on various strategic possibilities relating to Hashøj Biogas and also the transaction, including negotiations and drafting of the transaction documents, interactions with public authorities, and supplier-related contracts and matters.

