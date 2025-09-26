EirGrid Releases RESS 5 Provisional Auction Results 2025

RESS 5 is the fifth auction held under the Irish Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.
Provisional Results
EirGrid has now published the provisional results of the RESS 5 auction.
Statistics to note arising from the provisional results, include:
- A total of 33 projects applied to participate in the RESS 5 qualification process. Of these applications, 23 projects qualified and ten projects have been provisionally unsuccessful in the auction.
- The average strike price for the provisionally successful applicants across all projects was €98.81/MWh (up from €96.85/MWh in RESS 4). The average strike price for solar projects was €100.63/MWh (down from €104.76/MWh in RESS 4) and for wind projects was €96.56/MWh (up from €90.47/MWh in RESS 4).
- Of the qualifying projects, 23 bids have been provisionally designated as successful (a combined total capacity of 1079.22MW), consisting of 18 solar projects (with a total capacity of 860.38MW) and 5 onshore wind projects (with a total capacity of 218.84MW).
For comparison, under the RESS 4 auction which took place in 2024 contracts were offered to 373.8MW of wind farm projects and 959.84MW of solar developments. The average strike price across all projects under RESS 4 was €96.85/MWh.
Next Steps
The following are the next steps in the RESS 5 auction process:
- Disgruntled applicants have two days to submit a Notice of Dissatisfaction to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications if they feel EirGrid, the TSO, has not applied the RESS 5 terms and conditions correctly.
- EirGrid will submit the Provisional Auction Results to the Minister for approval.
- The Minister will then consider the Provisional Auction Results, the Auction Monitor report, and any Notices of Dissatisfaction submitted by qualified applicants in respect of a Provisional Auction Result.
- The Final Auction Results will be issued on 15 October 2025.
- A notice of award is to be issued to each successful project on 22 October 2025.
