EirGrid Releases RESS 5 Provisional Auction Results 2025

RESS 5 is the fifth auction held under the Irish Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

Provisional Results

EirGrid has now published the provisional results of the RESS 5 auction.

Statistics to note arising from the provisional results, include:

A total of 33 projects applied to participate in the RESS 5 qualification process. Of these applications, 23 projects qualified and ten projects have been provisionally unsuccessful in the auction. The average strike price for the provisionally successful applicants across all projects was €98.81/MWh (up from €96.85/MWh in RESS 4). The average strike price for solar projects was €100.63/MWh (down from €104.76/MWh in RESS 4) and for wind projects was €96.56/MWh (up from €90.47/MWh in RESS 4). Of the qualifying projects, 23 bids have been provisionally designated as successful (a combined total capacity of 1079.22MW), consisting of 18 solar projects (with a total capacity of 860.38MW) and 5 onshore wind projects (with a total capacity of 218.84MW).

For comparison, under the RESS 4 auction which took place in 2024 contracts were offered to 373.8MW of wind farm projects and 959.84MW of solar developments. The average strike price across all projects under RESS 4 was €96.85/MWh.

Next Steps

The following are the next steps in the RESS 5 auction process:

Disgruntled applicants have two days to submit a Notice of Dissatisfaction to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications if they feel EirGrid, the TSO, has not applied the RESS 5 terms and conditions correctly. EirGrid will submit the Provisional Auction Results to the Minister for approval. The Minister will then consider the Provisional Auction Results, the Auction Monitor report, and any Notices of Dissatisfaction submitted by qualified applicants in respect of a Provisional Auction Result. The Final Auction Results will be issued on 15 October 2025. A notice of award is to be issued to each successful project on 22 October 2025.

