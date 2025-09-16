ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Renewable Energy: Permit-granting Procedures – New Site Notice Form

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has made a further set of Regulations amending the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 ("2001 Regulations").
Ireland Energy and Natural Resources
Danielle Conaghan,Jacinta Conway,Rachel O'Callaghan
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has made a further set of Regulations amending the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 ("2001 Regulations").

In Renewable Energy: Update on Permit-granting Procedures in Ireland, we outlined amendments to transpose rules on permit-granting procedures, required under the Renewable Energy Directive ("RED III"). The amendments were made by European Union (Planning and Development) (Renewable Energy) Regulations 2025. This first set of Regulations was made on 6 August 2025 and came into operation at the end of 5 August 2025 (albeit some provisions apply only to an application or request made on or after 1 October 2025).

A second set of Regulations were made with the aim of rectifying some issues that have arisen: European Union (Planning and Development) (Renewable Energy) (No. 2) Regulations 2025.

The second set of Regulations:

  • inserts a new Form No. 23 to Schedule 3 of the 2001 Regulations, as the new site notice to be used by planning permission applicants specifically for RED III Development,
  • undoes the amendments made by the first set of Regulations to the site notice at Form No. 1 of Schedule 3 of the 2001 Regulations, and
  • includes a provision that seeks to address the position of site notices erected or newspaper notices published on or after 6 August 2025 until 25 September 2025. However, we expect that further clarity will be required.

Careful scrutiny of the changes to the current regime will be required in any planning application about to be made in the renewable energy sector.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Danielle Conaghan
Danielle Conaghan
Photo of Jacinta Conway
Jacinta Conway
Photo of Eva Morrissey
Eva Morrissey
Photo of Rachel O'Callaghan
Rachel O'Callaghan
Photo of Katrina Donnelly
Katrina Donnelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More