Government Publishes Biomethane Sustainability Charter – A Key Milestone For Renewable Gas In Ireland

The publication marks a pivotal moment in the Government's plans to develop the State's biomethane sector. The Government, as proposed in the Climate Action Plan, intend this sector of being capable delivering up to 5.7 TWh of renewable gas annually by 2030 — equivalent to approximately 10% of Ireland's current gas demand.

The Charter sets out a comprehensive framework of environmental safeguards and operational standards for anaerobic digestion (AD) and biomethane production. Anaerobic digesters utilise a natural process to break down organic matter (such as agricultural waste) and convert it into biogas, a valuable source of renewable energy that is essential for the decarbonisation of difficult-to-electrify parts of the economy.

The Charter applies to all biomethane projects receiving public support, including those projects affected by future support schemes (such as the proposed Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO) Scheme, the supporting Bill for which was published in July) and is overseen by the Biomethane Implementation Group, the group that monitors biomethane target delivery and the implementation of the State's Biomethane Strategy.

The Charter's Key Principles

The Charter is structured around four key principles, each of which plays a critical role in shaping a robust and responsible biomethane sector:

Digestate Management

The Charter outlines obligations for the safe handling, storage, and land application of digestate (the byproduct of AD processes), ensuring alignment with the Nitrates Directive and promoting its use as a sustainable biofertiliser

Sustainable Feedstock Production

The Charter focuses on sourcing practices that protect biodiversity, minimise chemical inputs, and support circular nutrient cycles, including the promotion of multi-species swards and red clover;

Plant Design & Operation

The Charter emphasises the adoption of best available technologies, methane leakage mitigation, and energy efficiency, while ensuring compliance with planning and environmental licensing frameworks

Community & Local Engagement

The Charter underscores the importance of early and transparent communication with local stakeholders, requiring developers to appoint liaison officers and implement structured engagement plans to foster public trust and support.

In the context of these principles, the Charter outlines 17 commitments and 8 recommendations. These provisions are designed to ensure that biomethane production in Ireland: aligns with best available technologies; complies with EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) sustainability criteria; and integrates seamlessly with Ireland's broader climate, circular economy, and agricultural diversification goals.

From a legal and regulatory perspective, the Charter reinforces existing obligations under Irish and EU law, including the Nitrates Directive, Waste Management Act, and Industrial Emissions Directive while introducing best practice guidance for planning, licensing, and environmental compliance, with implications for developers, operators, farmers, and off-takers across the biomethane supply chain. Notably, the Charter will be subject to regular review by the Biomethane Implementation Group, ensuring its relevance and responsiveness to evolving policy and regulatory standards.

Action Progress Report

The accompanying Action Progress Report provides further insight into the implementation of the Strategy, highlighting early achievements which include: the establishment of the Biomethane Implementation Group; the launch of capital grant agreements with 18 applicants; and the initiation of pilot programmes focused on, feedstock sustainability. The Strategy outlines 25 strategic actions across five pillars – Sustainability, Demand, Bioeconomy, Support, and Enabling Policy – aimed at building the infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and market incentives necessary to support sectoral growth.

For stakeholders, the Charter and Strategy together offer a clearer roadmap for project development, investment planning, and regulatory engagement. They also signal a shift toward more integrated and accountable environmental governance in Ireland's renewable gas sector. Developers will need to demonstrate compliance with Charter commitments during scheme inspections, while investors and operators must consider the implications of certification, licensing thresholds, and community engagement obligations.

This announcement represents a significant step forward in Ireland's energy transition and provides enhanced clarity for stakeholders navigating the evolving biomethane landscape.

Contributed by Alex Needham, Tiarnán Leen

