Updates On Investigation Into Alleged Exports Of Prohibited Chemicals To Russia

Further to our earlier post from February 2025, regarding the Spanish authorities seizure of 13,000 tons of prohibited chemicals from being exported to Russia, it is now being reported by the OCCRP that the chemical in question was N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone used in a range of manufacturing.

While it is reported that the Audiencia Nacional has confirmed that as yet no one has been charged, it has been confirmed that nine individuals are currently under investigation as suspects including Maria Oleinikova and her son and daughter Vyacheslav and Irina and the German national Werner Scharlau.

Maria Oleinikova declined to comment on the story due to the ongoing proceedings.