ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Updates On Investigation Into Alleged Exports Of Prohibited Chemicals To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our earlier post from February 2025, regarding the Spanish authorities seizure of 13,000 tons of prohibited chemicals...
Spain Energy and Natural Resources
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Further to our earlier post from February 2025, regarding the Spanish authorities seizure of 13,000 tons of prohibited chemicals from being exported to Russia, it is now being reported by the OCCRP that the chemical in question was N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone used in a range of manufacturing.

While it is reported that the Audiencia Nacional has confirmed that as yet no one has been charged, it has been confirmed that nine individuals are currently under investigation as suspects including Maria Oleinikova and her son and daughter Vyacheslav and Irina and the German national Werner Scharlau.

Maria Oleinikova declined to comment on the story due to the ongoing proceedings.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More