ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Types Of Energy Storage Systems

Poland Energy and Natural Resources
Piotr Wlodawiec and Łukasz Moczydłowski

Thermal Energy Storage

Energy stored in the form of heat, used for heating buildings or in industrial processes.

  • Heat storage in liquids (e.g., water);
  • Heat storage in solid materials (e.g., sand, rock salt);

Electrochemical Batteries

A popular form of energy storage.

  • Lithium-Ion batteries: used in mobile devices, electric vehicles, energy storage systems in power plants and homes

Mechanical Energy Storage

  • Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plants (PSP); Water pumped to a higher-level reservoir stores energy, which is recovered by releasing the water to drive turbines.
  • Compressed Air; Energy stored by compressing air, which drives turbines upon release.
  • Flying Wheels; Mechanical energy stored by a rotating wheel; more energy stored at higher speeds.

Hydrogen Energy Storage

Hydrogen production through electrolysis, storing hydrogen for later use in fuel cells or turbines.

Electrical Energy

Stored and transmitted via current.

  • Capacitors: They store electrical energy in the electric field between the electrodes.
  • Supercapacitors: Higher energy capacity and faster charging than ordinary capacitors; they store and release energy quickly. Ideal for applications requiring short, intense energy spikes.
  • Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES): Energy stored in a magnetic field; highly efficient but expensive.

Mechanical Energy

  • Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS); Pumping water to a higher reservoir, recovering energy by releasing water to drive turbines
  • Flywheel Energy Storage (FES); Energy stored by a rotating wheel, recovered during deceleration.
  • Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES); Energy stored by compressing air, which drives a turbine upon release.

Thermal Energy

Energy storage in the form of heat, used for heating buildings and water.

  • PCM (Phase Change Materials); Chemical compounds that absorb or release a large amount of energy during phase transition; used in underfloor heating and the transportation of pharmaceuticals/food products.

Co-authored with Paweł Wróblewski – CEO ElbudBis

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Piotr Wlodawiec
Piotr Wlodawiec
Photo of Łukasz Moczydłowski
Łukasz Moczydłowski
