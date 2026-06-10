ARTICLE
10 June 2026

Upcoming Deadline: Gender Balance On Boards

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The 30 June 2026 deadline is fast approaching for in-scope listed companies to fulfil the gender balance targets laid down in Chapter 13 of the Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’)’s...
Malta Employment and HR
Dr. Christine Calleja and Klara Cachia
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The 30 June 2026 deadline is fast approaching for in-scope listed companies to fulfil the gender balance targets laid down in Chapter 13 of the Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’)’s Capital Markets Rules (implementing Directive (EU) 2022/2381). These requirements do not apply to debt issuers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

What must be achieved?

By 30 June 2026, companies must meet one of the following targets:

  • At least 40% of non-executive directors are of the underrepresented sex; or
  • At least 33% of all directors (executive and non-executive) are of the underrepresented sex.

Reporting and disclosure obligations

In addition to meeting the targets, companies are subject to ongoing annual reporting and disclosure obligations, including:

  • Submitting information on the gender composition of their boards, distinguishing between executive and non-executive directors, to the MFSA;
  • Disclosing the measures taken to achieve the gender balance targets;
  • Publishing this information on the company’s website and, where applicable, in the Corporate Governance Statement; and
  • Where targets are not met, explaining the reasons for non-compliance and outlining the corrective measures taken or intended to be taken.

The next reporting cycle is imminent, with submissions expected by 1 July 2026.

Next steps

With only weeks remaining, in-scope companies should consider the following steps:

  • Review their current board composition against the applicable thresholds;
  • Document policies and measures supporting gender balance; and

Ensure that internal teams are prepared to meet reporting and disclosure requirements on time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dr. Christine Calleja
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Klara Cachia
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