Upcoming Deadline: Gender Balance On Boards

The 30 June 2026 deadline is fast approaching for in-scope listed companies to fulfil the gender balance targets laid down in Chapter 13 of the Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’)’s...

We are a leading Maltese law firm offering expert legal advice across diverse practice areas. Renowned for our commitment to excellence, we provide strategic, high-quality support to clients facing complex legal challenges and navigating evolving regulatory and market landscapes.

Article Insights

Dr. Christine Calleja’s articles from Mamo TCV Advocates are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Mamo TCV Advocates are most popular: within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Compliance topic(s)

The 30 June 2026 deadline is fast approaching for in-scope listed companies to fulfil the gender balance targets laid down in Chapter 13 of the Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’)’s Capital Markets Rules (implementing Directive (EU) 2022/2381). These requirements do not apply to debt issuers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

What must be achieved?

By 30 June 2026, companies must meet one of the following targets:

At least 40% of non-executive directors are of the underrepresented sex; or

At least 33% of all directors (executive and non-executive) are of the underrepresented sex.

Reporting and disclosure obligations

In addition to meeting the targets, companies are subject to ongoing annual reporting and disclosure obligations, including:

Submitting information on the gender composition of their boards, distinguishing between executive and non-executive directors, to the MFSA;

Disclosing the measures taken to achieve the gender balance targets;

Publishing this information on the company’s website and, where applicable, in the Corporate Governance Statement; and

Where targets are not met, explaining the reasons for non-compliance and outlining the corrective measures taken or intended to be taken.

The next reporting cycle is imminent, with submissions expected by 1 July 2026.

Next steps

With only weeks remaining, in-scope companies should consider the following steps:

Review their current board composition against the applicable thresholds;

Document policies and measures supporting gender balance; and

Ensure that internal teams are prepared to meet reporting and disclosure requirements on time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.