“Time Off In Lieu” Under Thai Labor Law: Opportunities And Limitations For Employers

Many multinational companies are familiar with the concept of “time off in lieu” (TOIL), under which employees receive compensatory time off instead of overtime pay for additional hours worked. While TOIL is common in many jurisdictions, employers in Thailand should be cautious, as Thai labor law does not expressly recognize TOIL as a substitute for statutory overtime-related compensation.

Under the Labor Protection Act B.E. 2541 (1998) (LPA), employees who work overtime or perform work on holidays are generally entitled to statutory overtime, holiday, or holiday overtime compensation, including:

Overtime Pay: 1.5 times the employee’s normal wage rate for work performed beyond normal working hours on a regular working day.

the employee’s normal wage rate for work performed beyond normal working hours on a regular working day. Holiday Pay: 1 or 2 times the employee’s normal wage rate for work performed during normal working hours on a holiday, depending on category of employee.

the employee’s normal wage rate for work performed during normal working hours on a holiday, depending on category of employee. Holiday Overtime Pay:3 times the employee’s normal wage rate for overtime work performed on a holiday.

Importantly, the LPA does not contain any provision expressly permitting employers to substitute overtime-related compensation with compensatory leave, as such compensation is treated as a payment obligation rather than additional time off.

Why TOIL Can Be Risky in Thailand

Thai labor law is protective in nature, and statutory entitlements to overtime, holiday, and holiday overtime pay are generally regarded as minimum employee rights. As a result, these rights cannot be waived, even with the employee’s consent. Therefore, an employer who grants TOIL instead of paying statutory overtime-related compensation may still be exposed to claims for unpaid amounts, notwithstanding that compensatory leave has already been provided. Thai courts have affirmed this principle, holding that employers remain liable for statutory payments for work performed beyond normal working hours even where substitute time off has been granted.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Certain categories of employees are exempt from overtime-related compensation, such as:

Employees who have genuine authority to act on behalf of the employer in matters relating to employment, the granting of benefits, or termination of employment, and who may exercise such authority independently without requiring further approval from another person;

Sales personnel who are paid commission on sales; and

Employees whose nature or condition of work requires performance outside the workplace without fixed working hours.

However, these exemptions are interpreted narrowly by the Thai courts and labor authorities. Employers should therefore ensure that the relevant employees genuinely qualify for the applicable exemption.

Where an employee is validly exempt from overtime-related compensation, the employer may agree to provide TOIL for additional hours worked, as the employee has no statutory entitlement to such compensation in the first place.

Key Takeaways

Employers should exercise caution when implementing TOIL arrangements in Thailand. Employee consent alone may not prevent claims for unpaid overtime-related compensation.

To manage overtime costs while remaining compliant, employers should focus on effectively controlling and monitoring overtime work. If TOIL is offered, it is best to provide it as an additional benefit on top of the statutory overtime-related payments, rather than as a replacement for them.