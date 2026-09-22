Managing Emergencies: How Prepared Is Your Business?

The recent floods in Nepal highlight how unexpected crises can disrupt employees and operations with little warning. Drawing on insights from a recent international workforce management conference, this article outlines practical measures employers can implement to protect their people, maintain business continuity, and build organisational resilience when disaster strikes.

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The recent floods in Nepal, or the earthquakes in parts of Latin America, are a reminder that unexpected events can disrupt employees, operations and communications with little warning. While every crisis is different, there are several practical measures employers can consider to protect their people, support business continuity and strengthen organisational resilience.

Top tips for employers in crisis situations

Every crisis presents different challenges. However, organisations that invest in preparedness, clear governance, effective communication and employee support are often better placed to respond when disruption occurs.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.