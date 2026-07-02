The social insurance system is established under Egyptian Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and is administered by the National Organization for Social Insurance (NOSI), which is the competent authority responsible for enforcing compliance across all covered categories. The system imposes mandatory obligations on employers, employees, and other insured categories to contribute to the national social insurance scheme based on prescribed insurable wage thresholds, which are periodically updated by ministerial decree.

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Social insurance in Egypt is a legally mandated framework regulating contributions, coverage, and employment benefits.

The social insurance system is established under Egyptian Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and is administered by the National Organization for Social Insurance (NOSI), which is the competent authority responsible for enforcing compliance across all covered categories. The system imposes mandatory obligations on employers, employees, and other insured categories to contribute to the national social insurance scheme based on prescribed insurable wage thresholds, which are periodically updated by ministerial decree.

The framework is designed to provide comprehensive social protection, including retirement pensions, disability benefits, survivorship pensions, and workplace injury compensation. It also operates as a core component of Egypt’s employment and social protection system, requiring strict compliance with registration, reporting, and monthly contribution obligations. Failure to comply may result in administrative sanctions and legal liability under the enforcement provisions of the law.

What is Social Insurance?

In Egypt, social insurance began to develop in a limited form in the early-to-mid 20th century, but it became a comprehensive, structured system only after the 1950s, particularly with the issuance of Law No. 92 of 1959, which is considered the first full-fledged social insurance law establishing a unified national system.

Social insurance is a contributory system through which insured persons and their employers make periodic payments to a state-administered fund in exchange for statutory social protection benefits. The purpose of the system is to provide financial security and income replacement in circumstances where an individual is unable to earn a living due to retirement, disability, occupational injury, unemployment, or death.

In Egypt, social insurance forms a central component of the country’s social protection framework and is intended to ensure that workers and their dependents have access to financial support during periods of reduced or lost income. The system operates on the principle of shared contributions, whereby employers and employees contribute to a collective fund that finances benefits for eligible beneficiaries in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The scope of the social insurance system extends beyond traditional employment relationships. Coverage applies to a broad range of categories, including employees in both the public and private sectors, employers, self-employed individuals, Egyptians working abroad, and certain categories of workers engaged in non-standard or informal economic activities, subject to the conditions prescribed by law. The system is therefore designed to provide comprehensive social protection across a wide spectrum of the workforce and economic sectors.

Beyond retirement pensions, the social insurance regime provides a range of protections designed to safeguard individuals throughout their working lives and thereafter. These protections include compensation for workplace injuries, disability benefits, survivorship pensions for eligible family members, and other statutory entitlements prescribed by law. By providing a structured mechanism for income protection and social welfare, the system contributes to economic stability, promotes workforce security, and supports the long-term financial well-being of insured persons and their families.

Contribution Structure

The social insurance system in Egypt is funded through mandatory monthly contributions shared between the insured person and the responsible contributor, typically the employer in employment relationships. These contributions are governed by the law and are calculated on the basis of the insurable wage as defined under the law.

The contribution wage, commonly referred to as the insurable wage, is the remuneration basis used for calculating social insurance contributions and benefits. It consists of specific wage elements prescribed by law and serves as the foundation for determining both monthly contribution obligations and future social insurance entitlements.

The insurable wage generally includes components such as the basic salary, functional wage, bonuses, incentives, commissions, and certain allowances and benefits that are considered insurable under the Social Insurance Law and its Executive Regulations. Certain payments and allowances may be excluded from the contribution base where expressly provided by law. Accordingly, the determination of the insurable wage is governed by statutory rules rather than the parties’ contractual designation of remuneration components.

The statutory contribution rates are fixed by law and are not subject to contractual variation or mutual agreement between the parties. The applicable rates are as follows:

Contributor Contribution Rate Employee Contribution 11% Employer Contribution 18.75% Total Contribution 29.75%

These contributions are calculated on a monthly basis and are remitted to NOSI in accordance with the procedures and deadlines prescribed by law. The employer is responsible for calculating, deducting, and remitting both the employee’s and employer’s shares of the contribution, and remains fully liable for any failure or inaccuracy in payment.

Contributions are calculated based on the insurable wage, which is subject to statutory minimum and maximum thresholds established by the competent authority and updated periodically. As a result, the contribution base is legally capped, meaning that any portion of remuneration exceeding the maximum threshold is excluded from calculation, while the minimum threshold ensures a baseline contribution level.

As of the latest applicable framework (2026), the insurable wage limits are as follows:

Minimum insurable wage: EGP 2,700 per month

Maximum insurable wage: EGP 16,700 per month

These thresholds form the legal basis for determining the contribution base across all insured categories and directly affect both monthly contribution obligations and the calculation of future social insurance entitlements. The periodic adjustment of these limits reflects the legislator’s intent to align the system with economic conditions while maintaining financial sustainability and actuarial balance.

Employer Registration and Compliance Obligations

Employers operating in Egypt are required to register both the establishment and its employees with NOSI. Compliance with registration requirements is a fundamental obligation under the Social Insurance Law and is necessary to ensure that employees are properly insured and entitled to statutory benefits.

01 Open a Social Insurance File for the Establishment

Upon commencing business activities, the employer must open a social insurance file with the competent social insurance office having jurisdiction over the establishment’s location. The application is typically supported by: Commercial Register or business commencement documentation

Tax Card

Lease agreement or title deed evidencing the business premises

National ID card of the employer or legal representative

Establishment seal

Any additional supporting documents requested by the competent authority As part of this process, the employer submits Social Insurance Form No. 2, which is used to establish the employer’s social insurance file and register the establishment with NOSI. 02 Register Employees with the Social Insurance System Each employee must be registered with NOSI upon commencement of employment. Registration is completed through the submission of Social Insurance Form No. 1, Employee Subscription Form, together with the employee’s supporting documentation, which may include: National ID card

Birth certificate

Social Insurance Form No. 111: Medical fitness report 03 Declare Previous Insurance Periods Where an employee has prior social insurance coverage, the employer may be required to submit additional forms to ensure continuity of the employee’s insurance record, including: Social Insurance Form No. 3: Basic data relating to previous insurance periods

Social Insurance Form No. 4: Statement of previous insurance periods or entitlement to another pension, where applicable 04 Obtain the Establishment Insurance Number Following approval of the registration documents, NOSI issues a social insurance number for the establishment. This number serves as the establishment’s unique identifier in all future social insurance filings, contribution payments, and correspondence with the authority. 05 Calculate and Remit Monthly Contributions Following registration, employers are responsible for calculating, deducting, and remitting monthly social insurance contributions based on the employee’s insurable wage. The employer must remit both the employee’s contribution and the employer’s contribution within the statutory deadlines prescribed by law. 06 Maintain Ongoing Compliance The employer’s obligations continue throughout the duration of the business and employment relationship. Employers must maintain accurate records and notify NOSI of material changes, including employee appointments, terminations, wage adjustments, and amendments to establishment information. Any changes affecting insurance records should be reported promptly in accordance with applicable legal requirements.



Failure to comply with registration, reporting, or contribution obligations may expose employers to administrative penalties, recovery claims for unpaid contributions, and other legal consequences under the Social Insurance Law.

Non-Compliance

The Social Insurance and Pensions Law imposes financial and, in certain cases, criminal penalties for failures relating to registration, reporting, and contribution obligations. Pursuant to Article 164, these penalties apply without prejudice to any more severe penalty that may be imposed under other applicable laws.

Employers who obstruct inspections conducted by NOSI, refuse to provide records or documents, or submit inaccurate information may be subject to fines ranging from EGP 30,000 to EGP 100,000 pursuant to Article 165.

In addition, Article 167 imposes fines ranging from EGP 20,000 to EGP 50,000 on employers who fail to provide employee data, wages, or contribution information to NOSI, fail to provide an employee’s insurance file when requested, or otherwise breach statutory reporting obligations.

Most significantly, under Article 168, employers who fail to register employees with the social insurance system, or who register employees using incorrect employment periods or wages, may be subject to fines ranging from EGP 20,000 to EGP 100,000. The law further provides that penalties may be doubled in the event of a repeated violation.

Accordingly, timely registration, accurate reporting, and proper payment of social insurance contributions are essential to maintaining compliance and avoiding regulatory liability.

Conclusion

Egypt’s social insurance system constitutes a comprehensive legal framework that governs the relationship between employers, employees, and the state in relation to social protection and employment security. Structured under Social Insurance and administered by NOSI, the system integrates mandatory registration, contribution obligations, and benefit entitlements into a unified statutory regime.

For employers, compliance is not merely procedural but a continuing legal obligation that begins at the establishment stage and extends throughout the employment lifecycle. Proper registration, accurate wage reporting, and timely remittance of contributions are essential to ensuring both legal compliance and the protection of employees’ rights under the law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is social insurance in Egypt? Social insurance in Egypt is a mandatory contributory system that provides legal social protection to insured persons and their families. It is governed by Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and covers benefits such as retirement pensions, disability benefits, survivorship pensions, and workplace injury compensation. Social insurance in Egypt is a mandatory contributory system that provides legal social protection to insured persons and their families. It is governed by Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and covers benefits such as retirement pensions, disability benefits, survivorship pensions, and workplace injury compensation. Who is covered by social insurance in Egypt? Social insurance in Egypt is a mandatory contributory system that provides legal social protection to insured persons and their families. It is governed by Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and covers benefits such as retirement pensions, disability benefits, survivorship pensions, and workplace injury compensation. Social insurance in Egypt is a mandatory contributory system that provides legal social protection to insured persons and their families. It is governed by Social Insurance Law No. 148 of 2019 and covers benefits such as retirement pensions, disability benefits, survivorship pensions, and workplace injury compensation. What are social insurance rates in Egypt? The statutory contribution rates are fixed by law and are not subject to contractual variation. The employee contributes 11% of the insurable wage, while the employer contributes 18.75%, bringing the total monthly contribution to 29.75%. The statutory contribution rates are fixed by law and are not subject to contractual variation. The employee contributes 11% of the insurable wage, while the employer contributes 18.75%, bringing the total monthly contribution to 29.75%. What is the insurable wage in Egypt? The insurable wage is the wage basis used to calculate both social insurance contributions and future entitlements. It generally includes salary, bonuses, incentives, commissions, and certain allowances that are considered insurable under the law. As stated in the article, the 2026 limits are EGP 2,700 per month as the minimum and EGP 16,700 per month as the maximum. The insurable wage is the wage basis used to calculate both social insurance contributions and future entitlements. It generally includes salary, bonuses, incentives, commissions, and certain allowances that are considered insurable under the law. As stated in the article, the 2026 limits are EGP 2,700 per month as the minimum and EGP 16,700 per month as the maximum. How do employers register for social insurance? Employers must first open a social insurance file for the establishment with the competent social insurance office and submit the required documents, including Social Insurance Form No. 2. They must then register each employee through Social Insurance Form No. 1 and, where relevant, submit Forms No. 3 and 4 for previous insurance periods, together with supporting employee documents. What happens if an employer does not comply? Failure to comply with social insurance registration, reporting, or contribution obligations may expose the employer to administrative penalties, claims for unpaid contributions, and other legal consequences under the Social Insurance Law. Ongoing compliance is therefore essential throughout the employment relationship. Failure to comply with social insurance registration, reporting, or contribution obligations may expose the employer to administrative penalties, claims for unpaid contributions, and other legal consequences under the Social Insurance Law. Ongoing compliance is therefore essential throughout the employment relationship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.