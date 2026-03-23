Self-Employed And Independent Contractors: Mitigating Legal Risks In Armenia

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1) What are the main legal risks for companies arising from misclassification of self-employed individuals and independent contractors?

A self-employed individual, also known as an individual entrepreneur, is a person who performs an economic activity independently, undertaking full responsibility for his/her business and its results. Independent contractors provide goods or services according to the terms of a contract they have negotiated with the client. Misclassifying independent contractors as self-employed individuals can lead to severe financial, legal, and operational consequences. The principal risk lies in the reclassification of civil-law arrangements into employment relationships, which may trigger a “domino effect”, including the application of labor law guarantees, additional taxes and social contributions, as well as administrative sanctions.

For both businesses and workers, it’s essential to use the right type of contract to stay compliant with Armenian Labor laws and avoid potential disputes.

2) How can companies structure contracts with independent contractors to reduce the risk of reclassification as employment relationships?

Under Armenian law, companies can reduce the risk of reclassification by structuring relationships with independent contractors strictly under the Civil Code (service or works execution contracts) and not the Labor Code, and by ensuring that the actual performance reflects independence. The contract should focus on specific results or deliverables rather than working hours, avoid fixed schedules, subordination, or ongoing supervision, and exclude employment-type benefits. Remuneration should therefore be linked to the achieved results and structured through completion certificates, milestones, or invoices, rather than as a fixed monthly payment, which may be construed as wages for the performance of employment duties. In addition, the contractor’s independence must be clearly documented: the contractor should determine the methods and timing of performance, use their own resources, and be entitled to engage subcontractors under their own responsibility. In practice, Armenian authorities assess the substance of control, integration and dependency, so even a properly titled contract will not prevent reclassification if the relationship resembles employment.

3) To what extent does actual working practice outweigh contractual wording when assessing employment status?

To a significant extent, actual working practice outweighs contractual wording when assessing employment status. Under Armenian law the legal classification of a relationship depends on its substantive characteristics rather than its formal designation. In practice, courts and labor inspectors assess the factual circumstances against the indicators of an employment model (personal performance of work, degree of integration with the employer, working schedule, and payment structure). Accordingly, it is not the wording of the contract itself, but the actual organization of the working relationship that is decisive.

4) What tax, social security, and pension liabilities may arise for businesses if an independent contractor is reclassified as an employee?

In both cases – engagement of a service contractor and employment of an employee – the same taxes and social contributions are payable; therefore, liability does not arise in this respect. However, if the tax authority identifies that a civil-law contract has been concluded in lieu of an employment contract, it may impose liability for each month of unpaid wages and for the failure to grant paid annual leave. At the same time, the labor inspectorate may also impose fines for violations of employees’ labor rights.

5) How do courts and regulators treat long-term cooperation with the same independent contractor, and when does duration become a red flag?

Duration as such is not prohibited; however, it becomes a “red flag” when accompanied by indicators of a permanent employment function, whereby one company effectively becomes the contractor’s “primary” counterpart. Such indicators include having a single client, daily engagement, regular “salary-like” payments, integration into internal workforce processes, and the requirement of personal performance. In these circumstances, it is easier for the regulator to demonstrate that a services agreement is being used to disguise the employer’s ongoing need for the labor of an employee. An additional aggravating factor is the degree of control over the work process: if the “contractor” operates under the counterparty’s internal rules, work schedule, and reporting requirements, the prolonged nature of such engagement may further indicate the existence of an employment relationship.

6) What additional legal risks arise when engaging self-employed individuals or independent contractors on a cross-border basis?

Where a self-employed individual or an independent contractor enters into a works performance or services agreement with an organization of a particular jurisdiction, the law of that jurisdiction applies to the contractual relationship, and the engaging organization acts as the tax agent of the individual. In such cross-border scenarios, it may be necessary to submit a certificate of tax residency issued under an applicable double taxation avoidance agreement to prevent any issues of double taxation.

7) What compliance tools, internal policies, or audits can companies implement to proactively mitigate misclassification risks?

One of the most effective practical tools is the implementation of an internal pre-contractual classification checklist, applied prior to signing the agreement, covering elements such as control over the process, working schedule, integration, exclusivity, regularity of payments, and the existence of acceptance certificates or deliverables. This should be complemented by standardized civil-law contract templates incorporating mandatory acceptance acts and a project-based payment structure, as well as an explicit prohibition on the use of “employment terminology” (such as position, salary, paid leave, or internal labor regulations).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.