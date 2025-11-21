Occupational Health And Safety Regulations In Armenia

1) Is the employer required to conduct regular workplace risk assessments?

Armenian legislation does not explicitly stipulate such obligations on the employer. However, the Labor Law of RA stipulates that the employer is obliged to ensure the safety and health of employees and mandatory constant supervision over the safe operation of equipment is carried out by the employer, unless otherwise provided for in the contract for the use (operation) of such equipment.

2) Is the employer required to provide PPE free of charge if the risk cannot be eliminated otherwise?

In accordance with the Labor Law the Employer is obliged to provide employees with personal protective equipment free of charge.

The employer guarantees the free provision of tools, equipment, special clothing, and other means of personal and collective protection necessary for work to the employee.

Based on the regulatory legal acts on ensuring the safety and health of workers and the assessment of the safety and health status of workers at the employer, the employer shall equip collective protective equipment and provide employees with individual protective equipment free of charge.

If collective protective equipment does not ensure the protection of employees from risk factors, then employees shall be provided with individual protective equipment.

3) Can the employer charge the employee for PPE?

No, since the Labor Law stipulates the obligation of the Employer to provide PPE free of charge.

4) Is the employer required to investigate and record all workplace accidents?

The Labor Law does not explicitly stipulate the obligation of the employer to investigate the accidents. However, it stipulates the obligation of the employees to record the accidents and inform the respective authorities.

An official investigation is conducted by the employer to determine the causes of occupational diseases and accidents. Occupational diseases and accidents are subject to mandatory registration by the employer.

5) Can the employer skip the evacuation plan if they believe the likelihood of an emergency is low?

Every employer is required to have an employee relocation plan, which must be prepared taking into account the needs of persons with disabilities.Employee evacuation plans must be posted in places visible to employees.

6) Can the employer replace mandatory medical examinations with a verbal health inquiry?

No, Employees who may be exposed to occupational risk factors at work are required to undergo an initial medical examination prior to employment, and periodic medical examinations during employment, in accordance with the schedule approved by the employer.

7) Is the employer required to notify the labor inspectorate about serious and fatal accidents?

An employee who has suffered an accident at work or in another place while performing work functions, or who has contracted an acute occupational disease (if capable), as well as a person who witnessed the accident or its consequences, shall immediately notify the head of the department, the employer, and the employer's employee safety and health service.

In the event of the death of an employee at work or in another place while performing work functions, the employer shall immediately notify the insurer, the Police of the Republic of Armenia, and the inspection body.

8) Can an employee refuse to perform dangerous work without risk of penalty?

The employee should perform dangerous work if it is stipulated in his contract and if the employer provided all required safety measures stated by legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.