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16 March 2026

Romanian Government Publishes Draft Legislation Implementing The EU Pay Transparency Directive

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Lewis Silkin

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Romania has published its preliminary draft law to transpose the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national legislation, setting out how pay transparency...
European Union Employment and HR
David Lorimer,Tom Heys, and Jacqueline Ho
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David Lorimer
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Tom Heys
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Jacqueline Ho
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