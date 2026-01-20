Ministerial Decree No. 319 Of 2025 On Inspection Of Establishments

- in Middle East
Requirements
- Organizes labor inspections to ensure compliance, consistent with judicial rules and inspection controls at labor directorates.
- Inspectors have the right to enter establishments freely at any time, day or night, without prior permission or notice.
- The General Administration for Labor Inspection at the Ministry will prepare a monthly national plan featuring surprise inspection campaigns by focus areas.
Impact on Employers
- Inspection may review employment files and ensure compliance and impose penalties on breaches.
Recommended Actions
- Update HR Policies, employment documentation/agreements/files immediately to reflect Labour Office and Labour Law requirements.
- Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and adhere to all statutory requirements and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
- Review Ongoing and Recent Issuances to confirm compliance.
