ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Ministerial Decree No. 319 Of 2025 On Inspection Of Establishments

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
Organizes labor inspections to ensure compliance, consistent with judicial rules and inspection controls at labor directorates.
Egypt Employment and HR
Ayman Nour and Nadine Khaled
Ayman Nour’s articles from Al Tamimi & Company are most popular:
  • in Middle East
  • in Middle East
  • in Middle East
  • with readers working within the Utilities industries
Al Tamimi & Company are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)

Requirements

  • Organizes labor inspections to ensure compliance, consistent with judicial rules and inspection controls at labor directorates.
  • Inspectors have the right to enter establishments freely at any time, day or night, without prior permission or notice.
  • The General Administration for Labor Inspection at the Ministry will prepare a monthly national plan featuring surprise inspection campaigns by focus areas.

Impact on Employers

  • Inspection may review employment files and ensure compliance and impose penalties on breaches.

Recommended Actions

  • Update HR Policies, employment documentation/agreements/files immediately to reflect Labour Office and Labour Law requirements.
  • Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and adhere to all statutory requirements and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
  • Review Ongoing and Recent Issuances to confirm compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ayman Nour
Ayman Nour
Photo of Nadine Khaled
Nadine Khaled
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More