19 January 2026

Ministerial Decree No. 271 Of 2025 On The Register Of Workers With Disabilities And Persons Of Short Stature

Al Tamimi & Company

Minister of Labour Decision No. 271 of 2025 regulates how establishments in Egypt must record and report employment data for workers with disabilities and persons of short stature.
Egypt Employment and HR
Ayman Nour and Nadine Khaled
Requirements

Any establishment that employs persons with disabilities or persons of short stature who hold either a rehabilitation certificate or a disability identification card and integrated services card must maintain a paper or electronic register recording their names.

Establishments must submit to the competent Labour Directorate specific data comprising: (1) the total number of employees, including the number of employees who are persons with disabilities and persons of short stature; and (2) the number of jobs held by these employees, the nature of those jobs, and the wages received by each.

Impact on Employers

Failure to observe the above may lead to penalties to be imposed on the employer.

Recommended Actions

Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and submit the mentioned data to the competent Labour Office and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ayman Nour
Ayman Nour
Photo of Nadine Khaled
Nadine Khaled
