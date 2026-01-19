ARTICLE
19 January 2026

Ministerial Decree No. 279 Of 2025 Regulating Licensing And Employment Of Foreign Workers In Egypt

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
Applies to all sectors and exemptions may be granted by the competent authority. Foreign workers must obtain a work permit and be duly admitted and resident for work; employers cannot employ foreigners without a permit.
Egypt Employment and HR
Ayman Nour and Nadine Khaled
Ayman Nour’s articles from Al Tamimi & Company are most popular:
  • in Middle East
  • in Middle East
  • in Middle East
  • with readers working within the Utilities industries
Al Tamimi & Company are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)

Requirements

  • Applies to all sectors and exemptions may be granted by the competent authority.
  • Foreign workers must obtain a work permit and be duly admitted and resident for work; employers cannot employ foreigners without a permit.
  • Exemptions from the permit include specified categories such as diplomats, international organization staff, foreign journalists, unpaid clergy, certain seafarers, war graves staff, research experts, and licensed investors.
  • Employers using exempt foreigners must notify the competent Labor Directorate within seven days of commencement and termination.
  • Prohibitions include tour guiding and export/customs clearance activities, with a stated exception for Palestinians regarding the latter.
  • Foreign worker cap is 10% of Egyptian workforce per establishment, with exceptions for free zones, small establishments, and committee-approved cases.
  • Permit duration is up to one year; fee schedule escalates by year; higher fee applies where cap exceptions are granted; authority may reduce fees or extend duration.
  • Certain nationalities and treaty-covered foreigners are exempt from permit fees pursuant to reciprocity.
  • Short-duration assignments up to 14 days require prior approval and a fee equal to 10% of wages for the assignment, subject to minimum and maximum caps; possible fee waiver.
  • Renewals must be requested before expiry.
  • Permit cancellation grounds exist.
  • Employers must maintain a foreign labor register and submit periodic reports and data to labor authorities.
  • Foreign workers enjoy labor rights and protections; employers are prohibited from passport retention and discriminatory practices; authorities must facilitate access to permits and remedies.

Impact on Employers

Penalties may be imposed for non-adherence to the above.

Recommended Actions

  • Designate a Compliance Liaison within HR or Legal to coordinate and adhere to all statutory requirements and to monitor updates or additional implementing instructions.
  • Review Ongoing and Recent Issuances to confirm compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ayman Nour
Ayman Nour
Photo of Nadine Khaled
Nadine Khaled
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More