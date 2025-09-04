Translation Of Labor Law No. 14 Of 2025

Egypt's new Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 comes into force on September 1, 2025, replacing the long-standing Labour Law No. 12 of 2003. The new legislation introduces substantial reforms to the employment landscape in Egypt, particularly in areas such as termination procedures, notice periods, protections against arbitrary dismissal, and employee rights during probation and redundancy.

In our legal assessment, the new labour law reflects a shift toward a more structured and regulated approach to employer-employee relations, with a stronger emphasis on due process and compliance.

This translation of Egypt's new labour law aims to provide clear access to the updated legal framework for stakeholders engaged in the Egyptian labor market.

