ACT Inspection Action | Wage Differences Between Men And Women

Employers notified by the ACT must submit a plan to assess wage differences within 120 days

The Authority for Working Conditions (ACT) is notifying several companies to submit, within 120 days, a plan to assess pay differences between women and men, in accordance with Article 5 of Law No. 60/2018.

This notification follows the identification of potential wage discrepancies based on the statistical analysis of the 2023 Single Report.

Companies that fail to present an action plan or a valid justification for the identified differences may face administrative penalties.

It is recommended to conduct a thorough review of the statistical report provided by ACT and implement a structured action plan to address the notification.

For more information, you may contact SRS Legal's team, which has a specialized task force ready to provide prompt and effective assistance on this matter.

