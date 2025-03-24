ARTICLE
24 March 2025

ACT Inspection Action | Wage Differences Between Men And Women

SRS Legal

Contributor

SRS Legal logo
A preeminent law firm providing comprehensive legal counsel for over three decades. Our team of over one hundred lawyers delivers prompt, compassionate, and innovative solutions, prioritizing human interaction, technological advancement, and diversity. We are fully committed to client success as well as community engagement.
Explore Firm Details
Employers notified by the ACT must submit a plan to assess wage differences within 120 days .
Portugal Employment and HR
SRS Legal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Employers notified by the ACT must submit a plan to assess wage differences within 120 days

The Authority for Working Conditions (ACT) is notifying several companies to submit, within 120 days, a plan to assess pay differences between women and men, in accordance with Article 5 of Law No. 60/2018.

This notification follows the identification of potential wage discrepancies based on the statistical analysis of the 2023 Single Report.

Companies that fail to present an action plan or a valid justification for the identified differences may face administrative penalties.

It is recommended to conduct a thorough review of the statistical report provided by ACT and implement a structured action plan to address the notification.

For more information, you may contact SRS Legal's team, which has a specialized task force ready to provide prompt and effective assistance on this matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of SRS Legal
SRS Legal
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More