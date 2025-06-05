Family Office Outsourcing

With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities.

Key takeaways

Key inflection points, like generational shifts or key departures, often trigger outsourcing decisions.

Benefits of outsourcing include streamlining the back office and facilitating scalable growth.

The right approach is tailored to the unique structure, goals and values of each family office.

Family offices today face growing complexity driven by generational transitions, a growing number of family stakeholders, heightened regulatory requirements and operational demands. These factors often lead family offices to continually evaluate how best to structure internal teams, manage day-to-day functions, preserve institutional knowledge and support long-term planning efforts.

At the same time, a tight talent market and continued economic uncertainty have prompted many family offices to explore outsourcing as a strategic complement to their existing teams. For some, it offers a way to expand access to specialized expertise; for others, it provides added flexibility to adapt to evolving needs while supporting long-term continuity and resiliency.

Insights from the 2024 Family Office Operational Excellence report highlight the following trends in single-family offices:

97 per cent leveraged outsourcing as a strategic solution within that year.

83 per cent agreed that outsourcing is important to mitigate risk for complex estate, legal and tax issues.

70 per cent of newer family offices (established since 2015) see outsourcing as a value driver.

Despite these trends, it's important to note that outsourcing is not a one-size-fits-all solution for family offices. Each has its set of needs, priorities and internal structures that must be considered when determining whether to outsource or keep functions in-house. While many family offices have found value in outsourcing administrative-, financial- and/or technology-related services, others may determine that keeping these functions internal better reflects their culture, preferences and long-term objectives.

The decision to outsource is best approached through a thoughtful evaluation of factors such as confidentiality considerations, the need for customization, operational complexity and available internal resources.

When should a family office outsource?

Outsourcing isn't usually prompted by a single event. More often, it's a confluence of factors that signal the need for change. Generational transitions, the departure of a key executive or a significant liquidity event often spotlight operational gaps, prompting families to reassess whether their current operating model is equipped to meet evolving needs.

Day-to-day realities can also signal it's time for change. Many family offices start out lean and efficient early on but become increasingly strained as they grow in complexity. Balancing strategic initiatives with administrative tasks becomes harder as wealth transitions from the first generation to the second and third, expanding the number of stakeholders from a few to dozens. This growth places greater demands on governance, liquidity management and estate planning—areas where many offices find their current structures start to fall short.

Other common indicators include:

Key person risk : Dependence on long-tenured staff with institutional knowledge creates vulnerability if they retire or leave.

: Dependence on long-tenured staff with institutional knowledge creates vulnerability if they retire or leave. Technology limitations : Outdated systems and spreadsheets hinder integration, automation and real-time reporting, increasing error risk.

: Outdated systems and spreadsheets hinder integration, automation and real-time reporting, increasing error risk. Rising reporting expectations : Families seek more accurate, timely and transparent reporting than legacy systems can support.

: Families seek more accurate, timely and transparent reporting than legacy systems can support. Talent shortages : Difficulty attracting or retaining professionals with the right knowledge and experience in a competitive market.

: Difficulty attracting or retaining professionals with the right knowledge and experience in a competitive market. Lack of bench strength : Limited succession planning and minimal cross-training reduce operational resilience.

: Limited succession planning and minimal cross-training reduce operational resilience. Pressure to right-size: A growing need to manage costs efficiently without sacrificing service quality or continuity.

Outsourcing can serve as a strategic lever in overcoming these challenges by enabling access to professional knowledge, modern technology and scalable solutions. It helps family offices strengthen operations and future-proof the enterprise without expanding internal teams or overhauling infrastructure.

How can outsourcing mitigate operational risks for family offices?

In RSM's experience working with family offices, one of the most overlooked risks is the challenge of integrating technology and financial data across multiple entities. Strategic outsourcing can help mitigate these vulnerabilities by introducing stronger processes, integrated technologies and robust controls.

Three high-risk areas outsourcing can address:

Data fragmentation Many family offices use disparate systems that do not communicate with one another, leading to inefficient workflows, security vulnerabilities and difficulty in consolidating financial data. Managing various software platforms without proper integration often results in inconsistencies and manual errors, requiring extensive reconciliation efforts. A managed services solution can address this issue by providing a fully integrated financial ecosystem that streamlines operations and ensures accuracy. Internal control gaps Fraud and internal control weaknesses are also critical concerns. Due to their small size, many family offices lack segregation of duties in financial workflows, making them susceptible to fraud, misappropriation of funds and unauthorized transactions. A managed services provider introduces multilayered approval workflows and segregation of duties to enhance internal controls and protect family wealth and sensitive data. Cyber vulnerabilities Cybersecurity threats also pose a growing risk. Family offices often lack enterprise-grade security measures, making them vulnerable to phishing attacks, data breaches and cyber fraud. Managed services providers typically invest heavily in cybersecurity, implementing AI-driven threat detection, real-time monitoring and encryption protocols to protect sensitive data.

How does outsourcing optimize costs without compromising service quality?

Outsourcing enables family offices to strategically align their internal resources by focusing in-house talent on high-value, relationship-driven and/or strategic initiatives, while leveraging external providers for more routine administrative and operational functions. For many family offices, outsourcing is not simply a cost-cutting measure, but a thoughtful way to optimize spend in a manner that supports their long-term goals.

Key benefits include:

Cost predictability Fixed-fee or project-based pricing models offer transparency and consistency, which can be more manageable than variable in-house staffing costs, such as salaries, benefits, bonuses and professional development expenses. Outsourcing also reduces the complexity and expense of workforce changes, including severance or restructuring. Scalability Outsourced services can scale up or down as needs evolve, without the burden of hiring or layoffs. This flexibility allows family offices to respond to changes in family dynamics, economic conditions or investment priorities without being constrained by fixed overhead costs. Access to innovation Outsourcing provides access to the latest technology and automation tools without direct investment in infrastructure or system maintenance. Family offices benefit from proven processes developed by providers who work across multiple family offices.

The takeaway

Outsourcing is not a universal solution, but when approached strategically, it offers family offices a powerful way to reduce risk, improve resilience and prepare for growth. Amid continued market and regulatory uncertainty and a scarcity of skilled talent, strategic outsourcing remains a practical option to streamline back-office functions and scale with confidence.

