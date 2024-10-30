ARTICLE
30 October 2024

RADIO INTERVIEW – CityNews (Video)

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
In a radio interview with CityNews, Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Stephen Green emphasized the crucial role of both permanent and temporary residents in addressing labour shortages...
Canada Employment and HR
Photo of Stephen W. Green
Authors

In a radio interview with CityNews, Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Stephen Green emphasized the crucial role of both permanent and temporary residents in addressing labour shortages amid Canada's aging population, and highlighted the importance of streamlining Canada's immigration pathways to provide newcomers with a smoother application process.

Scroll to 1:15:45 to listen to the interview (June 11, 2024 – Episode 130).

To view the video please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen W. Green
Stephen W. Green
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More