RADIO INTERVIEW – CityNews (Video)

In a radio interview with CityNews, Green and Spiegel Managing
Partner Stephen Green emphasized the crucial role of both permanent
and temporary residents in addressing labour shortages amid
Canada's aging population, and highlighted the importance of
streamlining Canada's immigration pathways to provide newcomers
with a smoother application process.
Scroll to 1:15:45 to listen to the interview (June 11, 2024 – Episode 130).
To view the video please click here.
