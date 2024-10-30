RADIO INTERVIEW – CityNews (Video)

In a radio interview with CityNews, Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Stephen Green emphasized the crucial role of both permanent and temporary residents in addressing labour shortages...

In a radio interview with CityNews, Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Stephen Green emphasized the crucial role of both permanent and temporary residents in addressing labour shortages amid Canada's aging population, and highlighted the importance of streamlining Canada's immigration pathways to provide newcomers with a smoother application process.

Scroll to 1:15:45 to listen to the interview (June 11, 2024 – Episode 130).

To view the video please click here.

