Increase To Saskatchewan's Minimum Wage And Amendments To The Saskatchewan Employment Act

The Government of Saskatchewan has made changes to Saskatchewan's employment standards that may require provincially-regulated employers to update their practices.

Pursuant to an Order in Council dated June 27, 2025, the provincial minimum wage will increase from $15.00 to $15.35, effective October 1, 2025. The minimum wage in Saskatchewan, and any updates to it, are governed by The Minimum Wage Regulations, 2014, RRS c s. 15.1 Reg 3.

A second Order in Council dated July 23, 2025 confirms that amendments to The Saskatchewan Employment Act will come into force on January 1, 2026. Our prior article, dated December 6, 2024, offers further details and insights about the amendments, which include:

Amendments to rules respecting pay deductions;

Restrictions for requesting sick notes from employees;

Changes to rules concerning discriminatory action sanctions;

Allowing employers and employees to use a calendar day rather than 24 consecutive hours for work schedules and overtime provisions;

Increasing the threshold when employers are required to provide notice of a group termination from 10 employees to 25 employees;

Extending provisions related to sick leave, maternity leave, interpersonal violence leave and bereavement leave; and

Prohibiting employers from withholding tips from their employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.