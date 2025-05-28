Amendments To The Saskatchewan Employment Act Passed

On May 13, 2025, the Saskatchewan Government passed The Saskatchewan Employment Amendment Act, 2024, which amends The Saskatchewan Employment Act, SS 2013, c S-15.1. The amendments will come into force by Order in Council, which is anticipated to occur later this year.

Our prior article, dated December 6, 2024, offers further details and insights about the amendments, which include:

Amendments to rules respecting pay deductions;

Restrictions for requesting sick notes from employees;

Changes to rules concerning discriminatory action sanctions;

Allowing employers and employees to use a calendar day rather than 24 consecutive hours for work schedules and overtime provisions;

Increasing the threshold when employers are required to provide notice of a group termination from 10 employees to 25 employees;

Extending provisions related to sick leave, maternity leave, interpersonal violence leave and bereavement leave; and

Prohibiting employers from withholding tips from their employees.

