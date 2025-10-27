Mental Health Week : Our Commitment To Well-being

With more than 520 employees, including 270 professionals, BCF Business Law is the go-to firm for business leaders, growing companies, and well-established global enterprises that have chosen Québec and Canada as a stepping stone to growth and success. BCF is the firm that allows you to see further and act with confidence, turning vision into action.

During Mental Health Week, BCF highlights the crucial importance of psychological well-being.

We are deeply committed to supporting our firm's members in their quest for balance. Mental health, a fundamental pillar of our overall well-being, is at the core of our concerns. We ensure that our staff and professionals have access to tailored programs to address this need.

To highlight our commitment to well-being, we have implemented several initiatives to facilitate access to resources in psychological health. We aim to destigmatize mental health issues and promote a better work-life balance.

Among these initiatives, we have improved support for new lawyers as they enter the profession, thanks to our mentoring and coaching program that we are currently developping. We have also rethought our word organization, including the billable hours model, by lowering billable hours targets to reduce pressure on our resources.

We have also enhanced our offering with Dialogue, an integrated virtual health platform. This service provides quick access to many health and wellness professionals with just a few clicks. It provides our employees with various resources to encourage and support their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

We are proud of these initiatives and will continue to work towards improving the mental health and well-being of all members of our firm. We believe that taking care of our mental health benefits not only each individual, but also our practice as a whole. This enables us to provide the best possible service to our clients.

