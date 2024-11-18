Posting Workers To Belgium: Checkinatwork

What every posting employer and (Belgian) service user should know about Checkinatwork.

For construction projects for which the total cost amounts to a minimum of EUR 500,000, the presence of anyone who performs work on the project must be registered.

Checkinatwork at a glance

What is Checkinatwork?

Checkinatwork is a presence registration that tracks the presence of individuals active on a construction site, such as employees, self-employed individuals, interim workers,...

Checkinatwork must be completed before the individual concerned starts to work on the site.

When is Checkinatwork mandatory?

Works qualifying as 'works to immovable goods' trigger a Checkinatwork registration if the project value amounts to EUR 500,000 (excl vat). 'Works to immovable goods' is a very broad term, and covers much more than a traditional construction project. We recommend checking in advance whether your project comes within that definition. This obligation also applies to non-Belgian companies.

Did you know that...



...The Belgian Social Security office proactively informs subcontractors about the Checkinatwork obligations when it appears from the Declaration of Works that the threshold of EUR 500,000 is met?

What type of information is requested?

The requested information includes: the employee's personal data, the liaison person's contact details, the place of work, the anticipated start & end date, the applicable working schedule, ...

Who is responsible for the Checkinatwork?

The main contractor is responsible for the Checkinatwork and must make a registration system available to the subcontractors. Each subcontractor must, for its part, make that registration system available to its own subcontractors. As an employer, you can proceed yourself with the Checkinatwork of your workers, or you can agree with your workers that they are responsible for the registration themselves.

What happens if I have not filed a Checkinatwork?

Non-compliance with the Checkinatwork obligation can trigger very significant administrative and/or criminal penalties.

How to check in a posted worker?

Several possibilities exist. In this sheet we only focus on some of them.

A posted worker can easily complete the check in by scanning the QR-code on the L1-document. with a mobile phone. After scanning, the posted worker is directed to the online Checkinatwork application.

If you prefer doing the check yourself, then you can do this though the online (secured) portal. To receive access to this secured website, you need to create an account, which requires the company number and the registration number for the person from the company who will be appointed as "Principal Access Manager". If no one at the company has Belgian nationality or a Belgian registered identity number yet, then the person who will be appointed as "Principal Access Manager" will first need to apply for such an identity number.

Good to know

This information sheet only gives a general overview of the rules and does not include a comprehensive and exhaustive overview of any specific, complementary and/or derogating requirements and/or formalities. For this reason, this information sheet must not form the basis of any decision concerning a particular course of action and must not be considered as legal advice. Obtaining further tailor-made advice is recommended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.