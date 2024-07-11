ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Extension For Cyprus Withholding Tax & Contribution Declarations (TF 7) Submission

The Cyprus Tax Department has announced an extension for the submission of Withholding Tax & Contribution Declarations (TF 7).

Taxpayers can now file these declarations for the years 2019 and beyond until 31 October 2024 without incurring any administrative fines. After this deadline, standard legal penalties will apply. Ensure compliance and avoid fines by submitting your TF 7 declarations within the extended timeframe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

