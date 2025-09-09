Brand Metamorphosis & Trademarks: From The Crocodile To The GOAT

Now, for some avid fans of the great sport of tennis, like myself, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate, can never be settled in reality. Although Novak Djokovic has a very strong claim to it, his major clothing sponsor, Lacoste, decided to leverage their undisputed brand power and reputation by transforming the brand's iconic Crocodile into a GOAT.

This symbolic metamorphosis, named From the Crocodile to the Goat, pays tribute to one of the sports greats, Novak Djokovic who holds unparalleled records: 24 Grand Slam titles – the most ever won by a male player, the highest number of weeks ranked world No. 1, as well as the most number of Grand Slam match wins. He also holds the record for Masters 1000 victories and remains the only player to have won each of these prestigious tournaments at least twice

Lacoste is indeed one the world's most famous fashion brands still holding a prominent position amongst the top brand power holders globally. Part of its success is its great arsenal of trademark applications, amounting to over 100 worldwide.

Let's not forget that this logo swap is not a rebrand. This is a masterclass in leveraging brand power. A masterclass in brand storytelling. Lacoste is not diluting its trademark rights. Lacoste has just shown to the whole world that, even with a logo swap, their trademark rights can stand strong.

