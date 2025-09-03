Labubu Dolls - How IP Rights Can Protect The Brand From Counterfeit Products And The Legal Implications In Cyprus

LABUBU dolls, initially introduced in 2015 by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, transitioned, from book series characters ("the Monsters") into collectible figurines, when the Chinese retail giant, Pop Mart, began distributing them in 2019.

LABUBU's rising popularity is the result of Pop Mart's (a) "blind box" marketing, creating suspense of obtaining an unknown product, with collectors chasing rare editions and new dolls, (b) social media advertising (c) as well as the collaboration, of Pop Mart with celebrities and influencers showing off the LABUBU dolls.

IP registration

The LABUBU brand is globally protected through the registration of a number of copyrights and trademarks, in China and other key jurisdictions through the Madrid System, such as the US, the EU and the UK. The trademark registration aims to protect the "distinctiveness" of the LABUBU products, while the copyright registration protects the artistic design of such products.

Counterfeit products

The rising popularity, increased demand for the LABUBU products and shortage of authentic stock sparked a parallel global surge in counterfeit versions of the product, sometimes nicknamed "LAFUFU". In Cyprus alone, on 11/07/2025 and 14/07/2025, as a part of ongoing efforts to stop illegal imports and counterfeit products, the Customs and Excise Department conducted a coordinated investigation in premises situated in Nicosia and Limassol, seizing containers which included, amongst others, a large number of counterfeit LABUBU toys. The owners of the premises admitted liability and as a part of a settlement agreement, they agreed that the counterfeit products be destroyed by the Customs and Excise Department.

Pop Mart's strategy against counterfeit products

Pop Mart is determined to win the fight against counterfeit LABUBU products. In doing so, a multi-layered approach is implemented, including the registration of trademark and copyright.

Additionally, a strategy implemented against counterfeit products involves creating sufficient awareness to the public in order to be able to distinguish LABUBU products from fake ones. This involves packaging with a scannable QR code. The QR code directs buyers to an authentication website, in which the LABUBU authenticity is verified. Moreover, genuine LABUBU products bear a proper branding on the packaging, such as the Pop Mart logo.

A more proactive approach towards investigating and seizing counterfeit products, along with bringing legal action against unlicensed vendors, is also a step in the right direction.

The above actions are vital, not only for protecting Pop Mart's brand and profits, but in minimizing health and safety risks to the public. Counterfeit products may contain toxic materials, choking hazards and other substances which could harm children, failing health, safety and environmental standards globally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.