Publication Of The Claim For Allowances Form (T.D.59) – Tax Year 2026

We inform our clients that the Tax Department, in its recent announcement, has published:

The Claim for Allowances Form (T.D.59) for the tax year 2026 (T.D.59)

An Explanatory Guide on the implementation of the tax reform for individuals who are tax residents of Cyprus (effective from the 2026 tax year) (Explanatory Guide)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and corresponding answers regarding the 2026 tax reform for individuals (FAQs) and

Illustrative Examples of the application of the tax reform for individuals who are tax residents of Cyprus (effective from the 2026 tax year) (Examples)

Please refer to the Announcement

Δημοσίευση της Δήλωσης για Διεκδίκηση Φορολογικών Εκπτώσεων (Τ.Φ.59) 2026

Ενημερώνουμε τους πελάτες μας ότι το Τμήμα Φορολογίας με πρόσφατη ανακοίνωση του δημοσίευσε:

Την Δήλωση για Διεκδίκηση Φορολογικών Εκπτώσεων (Τ.Φ.59) για το έτος 2026 (Τ.Φ.59)

Επεξηγηματικό οδηγό εφαρμογής της φορολογικής μεταρρύθμισης για φυσικά πρόσωπα που είναι φορολογικοί κάτοικοι Κύπρου (από το φορολογικό έτος 2026) (Επεξηγηματικός οδηγός)

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις (FAQs) και αντίστοιχες απαντήσεις φορολογικής μεταρρύθμισης 2026 για φυσικά πρόσωπα (FAQs) και

Παραδείγματα εφαρμογής της φορολογικής μεταρρύθμισης για φυσικά πρόσωπα που είναι φορολογικοί κάτοικοι Κύπρου (από το φορολογικό έτος 2026) (Παραδείγματα)

Δείτε την Ανακοίνωση

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.