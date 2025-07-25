Cyprus Tax For All System Restored: New Deadlines And Submission Guidelines For VAT, VIES, And PAYE

The Cyprus Tax Department has confirmed that the Tax For All (TFA) system will be back online from 21 July 2025. Following the recent system upgrade, several critical updates have been issued regarding VAT, VIES, and PAYE submissions. Businesses, employers, and self-employed professionals operating in Cyprus should take note of the revised timelines to avoid penalties and ensure compliance.

Key Updates and Extended Deadlines

VAT and VIES Submissions

Due to the TFA system downtime, the deadline for submitting VAT returns and settling VAT payments for the period ending 31 May 2025 has been extended to 29 July 2025, without penalty.

This deadline extension also applies to:

Special VAT Scheme for Urban Taxi Drivers (period: 1 January – 30 June 2025)

VIES Return for June 2025, now due by 29 July 2025

PAYE Filing Timeline

The start date for submitting 2025 monthly PAYE returns (Form TD7) and the 2024 annual PAYE return through the TFA system has not yet been announced. However, the deadline to file the 2024 annual return has been extended to 31 December 2025, offering employers and tax agents additional time to prepare.

Payment Instructions

While the Tax For All platform is back online, payments for PAYE taxes and social insurance contributions must continue through the existing Tax Portal until the full migration to the TFA system is finalised.

Eurofast's Take

With evolving deadlines and system transitions, staying informed is crucial. Eurofast closely monitors updates from the Cyprus Tax Department to ensure our clients remain compliant and avoid administrative penalties. Our team supports businesses with VAT filings, PAYE obligations, and electronic submission processes under the TFA framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.