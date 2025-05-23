Form TΦ7 Submission For The Year 2024 – Key Dates & Action Points For Cyprus Taxpayers

The Cyprus Tax Department has announced that Form TΦ7, the declaration of withheld taxes and contributions, will be submitted through the TAX FOR ALL (TFA) platform for the tax year 2024. This development is particularly relevant for employers, payroll departments, and accountants responsible for tax compliance. The final deadline for submission has been confirmed, and helpful resources are now available to assist with the process.

Submission Timeline & Resources

Form TΦ7 will be accessible on the TAX FOR ALL (TFA) portal by July 2025. Once available, users will be able to complete and submit the declaration electronically via the platform.

The final deadline for submission of the 2024 form is October 31, 2025.

To support taxpayers, the TFA portal has published two sets of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ Part 1 and Part 2), located under the "Information – Updates" section. These documents offer step-by-step guidance and clarify common concerns regarding the form's completion and submission.

Early review of these resources is strongly advised to ensure timely and correct filing, avoiding penalties or administrative complications.

Eurofast's Take – How We Can Help

Navigating new tax filing platforms and deadlines can be challenging, especially with shifting digital requirements. At Eurofast Cyprus, we assist individuals, SMEs, and large employers with:

Timely submission and review of Form TΦ7

Troubleshooting issues in the TFA platform

Interpreting guidance provided in FAQs

Providing ongoing payroll and tax compliance support

Eurofast's multidisciplinary payroll and tax teams ensure that your obligations are met on time, efficiently and with full compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.