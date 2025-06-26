Corporate Income Tax In Poland - Complete 2025 Guide

Introduction to Corporate Income Tax (CIT) in Poland

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) in Poland is a crucial element of the national tax system, applying to limited liability companies, joint-stock companies, limited partnerships, limited joint-stock partnerships, and certain non-corporate organizations. The primary goal is to tax the income of legal entities.

CIT Rates:

Standard rate : 19%

: 19% Reduced rate: 9% (for small taxpayers and startups)

How Taxable Income is Calculated

Taxable income under CIT is the difference between revenue and tax-deductible expenses.

Tax-deductible costs must be directly connected to revenue generation.

must be directly connected to revenue generation. If deductible costs exceed revenue, the taxpayer reports a tax loss.

The 9% CIT Rate - Who Can Benefit?

Since 2019, the 9% CIT rate has been available for taxpayers whose annual revenue does not exceed EUR 2 million.

Conditions:

Must have the status of a small taxpayer.

EUR to PLN conversion is based on NBP exchange rate from the first business day of October of the prior tax year.

Exclusions:

Entities formed via certain restructurings.

Startups exceeding the EUR 2M threshold.



CIT Return Deadlines and Payments

Companies must file their annual CIT return within 3 months after the end of the tax year.

For calendar year taxpayers, the deadline is March 31 of the following year.

of the following year. The same deadline applies to tax payment.

Revenue Sources and Loss Utilization

CIT differentiates between two income sources:

Capital gains - e.g., dividends, share disposals

- e.g., dividends, share disposals Operating income - from business activity

Loss Carry-Forward Rules:

Carry forward losses for up to 5 years

Max 50% deduction per year or one-time deduction of up to PLN 5 million

Interest Deductibility and Debt Financing

Rules:

Interest payments can be deducted once paid or capitalized.

Investment-phase interest increases asset value and is deductible via depreciation or upon disposal.

Tax EBITDA Calculation (Thin Capitalization Rules)

Formula:

[(R - Ri) - (C - D - Df)] × 30%

R - total taxable revenue

Ri - interest-type revenue

C - deductible costs

D - depreciation

Df - debt financing costs not included in asset value

Limitation: greater of PLN 3 million or 30% of tax EBITDA.

Exemptions and Special Considerations

Public infrastructure projects are exempt

Transfer pricing rules can limit deductibility if debt is excessive or interest is non-market level

Initial Value and Depreciation

Key Rules:

Minimum asset value: PLN 10,000

Straight-line depreciation is the default

Accelerated, reduced, and one-off depreciation available

Included in Initial Value:

Purchase cost

Installation and transport

Investment-period interest

FX differences and improvements > PLN 10,000



Minimum Tax on Commercial Buildings

Rate : 0.035% monthly

: 0.035% monthly Applies to rented/leased properties > PLN 10 million value

May be offset against CIT or refunded

Minimum Income Tax (from 2024)

Applies to entities that:

Report an operating loss, or

Have income-to-revenue ratio ≤ 2%

Rate: 10% of calculated base (or 3% simplified)

Exemptions:

New companies (first 3 years)

30% drop in revenue

Small taxpayers

Bankruptcy or restructuring

Hybrid Mismatches and Deductibility Restrictions

From 2021, hybrid mismatches (e.g., different treatment in two jurisdictions) are not eligible for tax deductions or exemptions.

Applies to:

Corporate structures

Financial instruments like loans or bonds

Shifted Income Tax

Introduced in 2022, targets cross-border payments to related entities outside Poland.

Covered transactions:

Intangible services (e.g., consulting)

Royalties

Debt financing

Rate: 19%

Applies when:

The recipient is taxed at <14.25% or exempt

The costs exceed 3% of total tax-deductible costs

Exemptions: Entities in the EU/EEA with real business activities.

Estonian CIT - Deferral-Based Model

Benefits:

Tax deferral until profit distribution

No separate tax accounting required

Effective tax rates: 20% (small businesses), 25% (others)

Eligibility:

Shareholders must be individuals

No holdings in other companies

Tax is triggered only when:

Profits are distributed or

Assets are transferred

Polish Holding Company (PSH)

Key Benefits:

100% CIT exemption on dividends and capital gains

Conditions:

Holding ≥10% shares for ≥2 years

No links to tax havens

Not part of a tax capital group

Bad Debt Relief in CIT

For creditors: Reduce tax base if unpaid >90 days from the due date

For debtors: Increase tax base for overdue liabilities >90 days from the due date

Applies if:

Both parties are Polish CIT/PIT taxpayers

The transaction is business-related

Exclusions:

Related-party transactions

Compensation and set-offs



Poland's Corporate Income Tax system is layered and offers a variety of models, rates, and reliefs. Choosing the right structure - whether the classic 19%, reduced 9%, Estonian model, or holding company strategy - can lead to significant financial and operational advantages. Businesses should plan strategically and consult tax professionals to maximize compliance and benefits.

FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions About CIT in Poland

Is every company subject to CIT in Poland?

No - only specific legal forms like LLCs and JSCs are taxed. What qualifies as a "small taxpayer"?

Annual revenue under EUR 2 million (converted to PLN). How long can I carry forward a loss?

Up to 5 years, max 50% per year or a one-time PLN 5 million deduction. Can new businesses use the 9% CIT rate?

Yes, until they exceed the revenue cap. What's the difference between classic and Estonian CIT?

Estonian CIT defers taxation until dividends are paid. Must I pay the minimum income tax if I have a loss?

Yes, unless you qualify for an exemption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.