Extension Of The Submission Deadline For The Individual Income Tax Return For The Tax Year 2024

The Tax Department announces that, in accordance with the Council of Ministers Decree dated 20/06/2025 (ΚΔΠ 176/2025), the deadline for the timely submission of the Individual Income Tax Return without accounts for the tax year 2024, as well as the payment of the resulting tax due, is extended until 30th September 2025.

It is reminded that the obligation to submit an Individual Income Tax Return without accounts for the tax year 2024 applies to employees, pensioners, and self-employed individuals whose gross total income for the tax year 2024 exceeds the amount of €19,500.

