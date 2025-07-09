Co-Ownership Of Property In Cyprus: Legal Issues And Practical Solutions

In Cyprus, co-ownership (undivided ownership) typically arises when two or more people purchase property together or inherit it in equal shares. While often well-intentioned, especially in family contexts, co-ownership can lead to serious legal and practical challenges.

Key Issues in Co-Ownership

Difficulty using, selling, or developing individual shares

Disputes between co-owners over use, division, or sale

Costly and time-consuming exit procedures

Increased complexity when the number of co-owners grows (especially through inheritance)

What begins as a gesture of fairness—such as dividing assets equally among heirs—can result in deadlock, family conflict, and legal entanglements.

Legal Options to Resolve Co-Ownership

The Immovable Property Law, Cap. 224, provides several mechanisms:

Friendly Partition : If all co-owners agree, the property can be legally divided (subject to minimum size rules).

: If all co-owners agree, the property can be legally divided (subject to minimum size rules). Compulsory Partition : If even one co-owner disagrees, another may apply to the Department of Lands and Surveys for a court-supervised division.

: If even one co-owner disagrees, another may apply to the Department of Lands and Surveys for a court-supervised division. Right of First Refusal : Before a co-owner sells their share to a third party, it must first be offered to the other co-owners.

: Before a co-owner sells their share to a third party, it must first be offered to the other co-owners. Public Auction of Indivisible Property : If the property cannot be divided, any co-owner may request a public sale via a Certificate of Indivisibility.

: If the property cannot be divided, any co-owner may request a public sale via a Certificate of Indivisibility. Vertical Plot Division: Available in limited cases for splitting land plots into equal parts.

How to Avoid Co-Ownership Problems

Parents : When gifting property, transfer whole shares to each child and retain a life interest if needed.

: When gifting property, transfer whole shares to each child and retain a life interest if needed. Buyers : Prefer full ownership over partial shares, unless purchasing with a spouse or trusted partner.

: Prefer full ownership over partial shares, unless purchasing with a spouse or trusted partner. Heirs or Executors: Act early to divide inherited property, ideally by agreement, into whole and separate ownerships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.