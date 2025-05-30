Amendments To The Land And Survey Department (Fees And Charges) Law Of 2025

The Land and Survey Department (Fees and Charges) (Amendment) Law of 2025 introduces important modifications to the existing Land and Survey Department (Fees and Charges) Law (the "Principal Law"). These changes specifically affect the definitions and provisions related to the granting of financial assistance under a new housing initiative.

Key Changes:

Addition to Article 2 of the Principal Law – The amendment adds a new term and its definition to Article 2 of the Principal Law. The term "Grants Scheme" is introduced, and its definition is as follows:

"Grants Scheme" means the Grants Scheme for Existing Multi-Storey Buildings in Government Housing Estates for Displaced Persons, which was approved by the Cabinet on 7th April 2023, under decision No. 94.640."

This new addition reflects the government's ongoing commitment to providing support for displaced persons, particularly those residing in government housing.

Introduction of Article 7B: Special Provisions for the Grants Scheme – A new provision, Article 7B, has been added to the law. This article outlines the specific procedures and exemptions related to fees and charges for property registration under the Grants Scheme. According to this article, no fee or charge shall be imposed or collected from a beneficiary when registering the title or mortgage of a property under the Grants Scheme. However, before registering the title and/or mortgage, the beneficiary must present a certificate from the Department of Town Planning and Housing to the relevant District Land Registry Office, confirming their eligibility for the Grants Scheme.

For the purposes of this provision, the term "Beneficiary" refers to any individual who is a participant in the Grants Scheme. The beneficiary is the person who meets the criteria established by the Scheme and is thus entitled to the associated benefits.

The Land and Survey Department (Fees and Charges) (Amendment) Law of 2025 clarifies and improves the procedures for property registration related to the Grants Scheme for displaced persons. By eliminating certain fees for eligible beneficiaries and setting out clear guidelines for certification, the law seeks to support those in need of government housing assistance while maintaining proper regulatory standards.

