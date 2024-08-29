A Gateway For Israeli Investors To Access The EU Market

Thriving Fund Industry Attracts Israeli Capital

The Cypriot fund industry is experiencing significant growth, attracting a growing number of Israeli investors seeking access to the European Union (EU) market. This shift can be attributed to several key factors:

Cost-Effectiveness: Setting up a fund in Cyprus is significantly more affordable compared to other EU jurisdictions like Belgium, Luxembourg, or Ireland, and even non-EU options like the UAE. Costs can be up to 33% lower in Cyprus.

Cyprus's EU membership allows funds established within the country to be easily passported across Europe. Once passported, funds can be promoted throughout the EU without the need for additional authorization. Strong Regulatory Environment: All regulated funds in Cyprus (AIFs, RAIFs including V.C.I.Cs, umbrella structures, etc.) are overseen by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), ensuring compliance with EU regulations and directives for robust investor protection.

Investing in the EU with Confidence

By choosing to invest in the EU through regulated funds established in Cyprus, Israeli investors gain access to a vast and lucrative market while enjoying:

Reduced Costs: Significant cost savings compared to other fund domiciles.

Strict regulatory oversight by CySEC ensures compliance with EU regulations. EU Market Access: Easy fund passporting throughout the EU for broader reach.

