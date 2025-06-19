From Transparency To Influence: Lobbying In Cyprus Under Law 20(I)/2022

For years, the word "lobbying" in Cyprus, as in many parts of the world, has carried a cloud of suspicion. It evoked images of backroom deals, informal access, and opaque influence. But with the enactment of the Law on Transparency in Decision-Making Processes and Related Matters of 2022 (Law 20(I)/2022), Cyprus has taken a bold legislative step to bring lobbying out of the shadows and into a regulated framework of transparency, accountability, and public trust.

As a registered lobbyist myself under this new regime, I have witnessed firsthand both the promise and the practical challenges of implementing this "revolutionary" piece of legislation.

A New Legal Framework for Lobbying

Law 20(I)/2022 defines lobbying as any structured communication, by individuals or organisations, with public officials for the purpose of influencing public decision-making. While lobbying itself has long existed in practice, this law formalises the activity, imposes disclosure obligations, and introduces institutional safeguards to prevent corruption and undue influence.

The law creates a clear distinction between two parties:

Lobbyists – officially called "representatives of special interest groups," these are private individuals or legal entities acting on behalf of organisations with specific goals in relation to public decisions. Public Officials – any person holding office by virtue of the Constitution or law, with competence to initiate, shape, or determine the outcome of public decision-making processes.

Registration and Oversight

Since November 2023, the Independent Authority against Corruption has maintained a public Register of Lobbyists, a searchable online database where lobbyists and their affiliated interest groups must be listed prior to engaging in any lobbying activity.

This registration is more than symbolic—it is a prerequisite for lawful lobbying. It also imposes concrete obligations:

Biannual reporting on lobbying activities;

Immediate notification of any change in the lobbyist's or their client's details;

Adherence to a Code of Conduct adopted by the Authority;

Full disclosure during meetings with public officials, including identification, mandate, and objective of the communication.

The Authority's progressive approach has included educational outreach and staged implementation, culminating in the full enforcement of the law from 1 March 2024.

Transparency for All Sides

Importantly, the law imposes mirror obligations on public officials. Before holding a meeting, officials must verify whether the individual requesting it is a registered lobbyist and whether the issue falls within the scope of the law. During the meeting, they must ensure that required disclosures are made. After the meeting, they are required to file a Communication Form to the Authority within two months. Failure to do so constitutes a criminal offence.

What the Law Does Not Cover

The law also wisely sets boundaries. It does not cover spontaneous social interactions, communications in the context of public consultations, or matters of national security, foreign policy, or defence diplomacy. It also excludes lobbying related to certain types of public procurement contracts, as well as trade union or professional body negotiations concerning employment conditions.

A Step Forward – With Ongoing Work

From a practitioner's perspective, this new legal regime is both welcome and timely. It demystifies a necessary part of democratic governance—the interaction between civil society and decision-makers—without criminalising legitimate advocacy. It also imposes a high standard of professionalism on those of us who offer lobbying services, shifting the activity from informal persuasion to structured, regulated, and responsible influence.

Yet the law is not without complexity. Its definitions are dense, its scope ambitious, and its compliance requirements significant. Continued engagement with the Authority, legal professionals, public officials, and civil society is crucial to ensure the law's goals are met without chilling legitimate communication.

Conclusion

Lobbying, at its best, gives voice to interests, informs better policy, and enhances participatory democracy. Law 20(I)/2022 is Cyprus's attempt to ensure that this influence operates in the daylight. As a registered lobbyist, I see it not only as a regulatory obligation but as an opportunity to professionalise advocacy and build public confidence in the integrity of our institutions.

