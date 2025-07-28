Not Everything Is Entirely Black

Not everything is entirely bleak in Cyprus's justice system. While public trust in the judiciary has declined in recent years, three recent developments highlight both the problems and potential for reform.

Not everything is entirely bleak in Cyprus's justice system. While public trust in the judiciary has declined in recent years, three recent developments highlight both the problems and potential for reform. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Cyprus for mishandling a rape allegation involving a political figure, criticizing the Attorney General's unchecked use of power and sexist language. In a second case, the ECHR ruled that Cypriot courts violated freedom of expression, underlining the need for more accountable and reasoned judicial decisions. Lastly, the rare non-permanent appointment of a district judge raises issues of transparency and legal rights now enabled by recent judicial reforms. These cases, though concerning, reflect a shift toward greater scrutiny and accountability, offering hope that justice in Cyprus may yet be restored through systemic change and renewed public trust.

To read the full article please visit Phileleftheros

