Amendment To The Protection Of Motherhood Law

A minor amendment, which however provides a significant extension to an existing right to mothers and their newborns, has been passed into law as of 20/05/2025 under Law N. 62(I)/2025, which amends the wording of the Protection of Motherhood Law, L.100(I)/1997 (as amended from time to time).

Under this amendment, and having recognized the increased needs and requirements on the mother as to both breastfeeding and other additional increased care duties required towards raising a newborn child, the said mother is allowed to either obtain one (1) hour of additional break from work, or to arrive late by one (1) hour, or to leave early by (1) hour from work every day for a period of twelve (12) months from childbirth (or, in case of adoption, from the day on which the Maternity Leave started).

The above amendment has increased this additional time from the original nine (9) months, to now twelve (12) months as per the above.

It is noted that the additional one (1) hour granted under the above provisions is fully considered as a working hour and is payable as part of the normal salary.

It is also worth noting that, in the case of a surrogate mother, the surrogate mother does not maintain the above right, as this is transferred to the biological mother instead.

