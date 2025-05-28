Extended Maternity Protection In Cyprus – May 2025 Legal Update

On 20 May 2025, Cyprus introduced a legislative update to the Maternity Protection Law, signalling a significant step forward in employee rights and work-life balance. The amendment, officially published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus, extends existing support for working mothers and strengthens parental rights in line with European best practices. This update is of particular interest to employers, HR professionals, and international investors with operations in Cyprus.

New Provisions under the Amended Law

The amendment introduces the following key changes:

The duration for which a working mother may take one (1) hour off daily—to accommodate breastfeeding or increased childcare responsibilities—has been extended from nine (9) months to twelve (12) months.

This twelve-month period begins either from the date of childbirth or, in the case of adoption, from the start of maternity leave.

Importantly, this hour continues to be counted and paid as working time, ensuring that employee benefits remain unaffected.

Important Clarifications for Employers

It is essential to note the following application details:

The extension applies only if the nine-month period had not yet concluded by 20 May 2025.

If a working mother had already completed the nine-month entitlement by 19 May 2025, the extension does not apply retroactively, and the previous rules remain valid.

This amendment underscores Cyprus's ongoing commitment to aligning labour practices with EU standards and creating family-friendly work environments.

At Eurofast, we closely monitor legislative developments affecting employment and HR compliance in all our jurisdictions.

Whether you are an established business or entering the Cyprus market, understanding how employment law evolves is essential to maintaining compliance and supporting your workforce.

