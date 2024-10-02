Main Responsibilities Of Remote And Local Employers In Cyprus (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.

Hello everyone and welcome to this video presented by Cypress audit Services my name is Aiden and today we will talk about the main responsibilities of remote and local Employers in Cyprus.

Those are the main responsibilities of the remote employer under this program one of those responsibilities is to pay the employees in Cyprus on a monthly basis as per their employment contract then the payroll taxes such as Social Security National Health Care and pay as you earn tax poie should be paid monthly finally monthly payslips should be provided to employees these requirements are pretty standard and are not out of the ordinary for overseas Employers in Cyprus both local and overseas employers are required to follow the same rules regulations and filing requirements which helps to ensure a fair and Level Playing Field for all businesses operating in Cyprus by following these requirements employers can help to ensure that they are in compliance with local laws and that their employees are being treated fairly and equitably

Originally Published 7 April 2023

