Economics Weekly Alert 07/2026

Δε?κτης Βιομηχανικ?ς Παραγωγ?ς: Δεκ?μβριος 2025
Ο Δε?κτης Βιομηχανικ?ς Παραγωγ?ς για τον μ?να Δεκ?μβριο 2025 ?φθασε στις 113,0 μον?δες (β?ση 2021=100), σημει?νοντας α?ξηση 3,5% σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο 2024. Κατ? την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2025, ο δε?κτης παρουσ?ασε α?ξηση 3,6% σε σ?γκριση με την αντ?στοιχη περ?οδο του προηγο?μενου ?τους.
Στον τομ?α της μεταπο?ησης παρατηρ?θηκε α?ξηση της τ?ξης του 4,6% σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο του 2024. Α?ξηση καταγρ?φηκε επ?σης στον τομ?α της παροχ?ς νερο? και αν?κτησης υλικ?ν (+3,2%). Αρνητικ? μεταβολ? σημει?θηκε στους τομε?ς της παροχ?ς ηλεκτρικο? ρε?ματος (-2,4%) και των μεταλλε?ων και λατομε?ων (-1,7%).
Στον μεταποιητικ? τομ?α, οι σημαντικ?τερες θετικ?ς μεταβολ?ς σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο του 2024 παρουσι?στηκαν στις εξ?ς οικονομικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες: κατασκευ? επ?πλων, ?λλες μεταποιητικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες και επισκευ? και εγκατ?σταση μηχανημ?των και εξοπλισμο? (+13,8%), βιομηχαν?α ξ?λου και κατασκευ? προ??ντων απ? ξ?λο και φελλ?, εκτ?ς απ? ?πιπλα (+11,9%) και κατασκευ? μηχανημ?των και ειδ?ν εξοπλισμο?, μηχανοκ?νητων οχημ?των και λοιπο? εξοπλισμο? μεταφορ?ν (+8,1%). Οι μ?νες αρνητικ?ς μεταβολ?ς παρατηρ?θηκαν στις δραστηρι?τητες κατασκευ?ς ?λλων μη μεταλλικ?ν ορυκτ?ν προ??ντων (-7,4%) και κατασκευ?ς ηλεκτρονικ?ν και οπτικ?ν προ??ντων και ηλεκτρολογικο? εξοπλισμο? (-2,3%).
Συγκρ?νοντας τους ρυθμο?ς μεταβολ?ς για την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2025 με την αντ?στοιχη περ?οδο του προηγο?μενου ?τους, οι σημαντικ?τερες αυξ?σεις παρατηρο?νται στην κατασκευ? ?λλων μη μεταλλικ?ν ορυκτ?ν προ??ντων (+10,9%), στη βιομηχαν?α ξ?λου και κατασκευ? προ??ντων απ? ξ?λο και φελλ?, εκτ?ς απ? ?πιπλα (+9,1%), στην παραγωγ? βασικ?ν μετ?λλων και κατασκευ? μεταλλικ?ν προ??ντων (+8,0%) και στην κατασκευ? επ?πλων, ?λλες μεταποιητικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες και επισκευ? και εγκατ?σταση μηχανημ?των και εξοπλισμο? (+7,2%). Οι μ?νες δραστηρι?τητες στις οπο?ες παρατηρο?νται μει?σεις στην παραγωγ? συγκριτικ? με την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2024 ?ταν αυτ?ς της κατασκευ?ς χαρτιο? και προ??ντων απ? χαρτ? και εκτυπ?σεις (-9,5%), της παραγωγ?ς κλωστο?φαντουργικ?ν υλ?ν, ειδ?ν ?νδυσης και δερμ?τινων ειδ?ν (-3,8%) και της παροχ?ς ηλεκτρικο? ρε?ματος (-2,0%).
Πηγ?: Στατιστικ? Υπηρεσ?α Κ?πρου
Industrial Production Index: December 2025
In December 2025, the Industrial Production Index reached 113,0 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 3,5% compared to December 2024. For the period January – December 2025, the index recorded an increase of 3,6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 4,6% compared to December 2024. An increase was also observed in water supply and materials recovery (+3,2%). Negative changes were observed in the electricity supply sector (-2,4%) and mining and quarrying (-1,7%).
In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to December 2024 were observed in the manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (+13,8%), the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (+11,9%) and the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+8,1%). The only negative changes were observed in the manufacturing other non-metallic mineral products (-7,4%) and the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (-2,3%).
Comparing the rates of change for the period January – December 2025 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products (+10,9%), the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (+9,1%), the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products (+8,0%) and the manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (+7,2%). The only activities where negative changes in production were registered compared to the period January – December 2024 were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-9,5%), the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-3,8%) and electricity supply (-2,0%).
Source: Cystat
?ρευνα Εργατικο? Δυναμικο? (ΕΕΔ): 4ο τρ?μηνο 2025
Με β?ση τα αποτελ?σματα της ?ρευνας Εργατικο? Δυναμικο? για το 4ο τρ?μηνο του 2025, το εργατικ? δυναμικ? αν?λθε σε 531.062 ?τομα ? 65,2% του πληθυσμο? (?νδρες 70,3%, γυνα?κες 60,4%) σε σ?γκριση με 518.053 ?τομα (64,3%) το αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024.
Ο αριθμ?ς των απασχολουμ?νων ?ταν 509.773 ?τομα και το ποσοστ? απασχ?λησης 62,6% (?νδρες 67,6%, γυνα?κες 57,9%) σε σ?γκριση με 494.600 ?τομα (61,4%) το αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024.
Ο αριθμ?ς των αν?ργων αν?λθε σε 21.289 ?τομα και το ποσοστ? ανεργ?ας σε 4,0% του εργατικο? δυναμικο? (?νδρες 3,8%, γυνα?κες 4,2%) σε σ?γκριση με 23.454 ?τομα (4,5%) το αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024.
Απασχ?ληση
Στις ηλικ?ες 20-64 το ποσοστ? απασχ?λησης ?ταν 81,7%. Το ποσοστ? για τους ?νδρες ?ταν 86,2% και για τις γυνα?κες 77,4%. Στο αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024 το ποσοστ? ?ταν 80,2% (?νδρες 86,2%, γυνα?κες 74,5%). Στις ηλικ?ες 55-64 το ποσοστ? απασχ?λησης ?ταν 71,7% σε σ?γκριση με 69,9% στο αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024.
Σ?μφωνα με την κατανομ? της απασχ?λησης κατ? τομ?α, το μεγαλ?τερο ποσοστ? των απασχολουμ?νων το συγκεντρ?νουν οι Υπηρεσ?ες με 81,3% και ακολουθο?ν η Βιομηχαν?α και η Γεωργ?α με ποσοστ? 16,5% και 2,2% αντ?στοιχα. Για το 4ο τρ?μηνο του 2024 τα αντ?στοιχα ποσοστ? ?ταν: Υπηρεσ?ες 81,2%, Βιομηχαν?α 16,5% και Γεωργ?α 2,3%.
Η μερικ? απασχ?ληση αποτελο?σε το 8,6% της συνολικ?ς απασχ?λησης ? 43.703 ?τομα (?νδρες 6,9%, γυνα?κες 10,4%). Το αντ?στοιχο ποσοστ? για το 4ο τρ?μηνο του 2024 ?ταν 8,8% (?νδρες 6,4%, γυνα?κες 11,6%).
Απ? το σ?νολο των απασχολουμ?νων, το 90,2% ? 460.003 ?τομα ?ταν υπ?λληλοι, απ? τους οπο?ους το 14,8% (68.244 ?τομα) ε?χε προσωριν? εργασ?α. Στο αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του 2024 οι υπ?λληλοι αποτελο?σαν το 90,4% του συν?λου της απασχ?λησης και απ? αυτο?ς ποσοστ? 13,6% ε?χε προσωριν? εργασ?α.
Ανεργ?α
Στους ν?ους ηλικ?ας 15-24 ετ?ν το ποσοστ? ανεργ?ας ?ταν 14,7% του εργατικο? δυναμικο? των ηλικι?ν αυτ?ν (?νδρες 14,8%, γυνα?κες 14,7%) σε σ?γκριση με 9,6% (?νδρες 9,2%, γυνα?κες 10,2%) στο αντ?στοιχο τρ?μηνο του περασμ?νου χρ?νου.
?σον αφορ? στη δι?ρκεια της ανεργ?ας, το 66,6% του συν?λου των αν?ργων ?ψαχνε για εργασ?α για περ?οδο κ?τω απ? 6 μ?νες, το 15,1% για περ?οδο 6-11 μ?νες, εν? ποσοστ? 18,3% ?ταν μακροχρ?νια ?νεργοι. Τα αντ?στοιχα ποσοστ? για το 4ο τρ?μηνο του 2024 ?ταν 57,9%, 16,7% και 25,4%.
Πηγ?: Στατιστικ? Υπηρεσ?α Κ?πρου
Labour Force Survey (LFS): 4th quarter 2025
According to the results of the Labour Force Survey, the labour force in the 4th quarter of 2025 amounted to 531.062 persons or 65,2% of the population (males 70,3%, females 60,4%) in comparison to 518.053 persons (64,3%) in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
The number of employed persons was 509.773 and the employment rate 62,6% (males 67,6%, females 57,9%) in comparison to 494.600 persons (61,4%) in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
The number of unemployed persons amounted to 21.289 and the unemployment rate to 4,0% of the labour force (males 3,8%, females 4,2%) in comparison to 23.454 persons (4,5%) in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
Employment
For the age group 20-64, the employment rate was 81,7%. The rate for males was 86,2% and for females 77,4%. In the corresponding quarter of 2024, the rate was 80,2% (males 86,2%, females 74,5%). For the age group 55-64 the employment rate was 71,7% in comparison to 69,9% in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
According to the distribution of employment by sector, the biggest percentage of employed persons was in Services (81,3%), followed by Manufacturing (16,5%) and Agriculture (2,2%). For the 4th quarter of 2024, the corresponding percentages were: Services 81,2%, Manufacturing 16,5% and Agriculture 2,3%.
The share of part-time employment to total employment was 8,6% or 43.703 persons (males 6,9%, females 10,4%). The corresponding rate for the 4th quarter of 2024 was 8,8% (males 6,4%, females 11,6%).
90,2% or 460.003 of the total employed persons were employees, of which 14,8% (68.244 persons) had a temporary job. In the corresponding quarter of 2024 employees accounted for 90,4% of total employment of which 13,6% had a temporary job.
Unemployment
For young persons aged 15-24 years old, the unemployment rate was 14,7% of the labour force of the same age group (males 14,8%, females 14,7%) in comparison to 9,6% (males 9,2%, females 10,2%) in the corresponding quarter of last year.
As far as the duration of unemployment is concerned, 66,6% of the total unemployed persons searched for a job for a period of less than 6 months, 15,1% for a period of 6-11 months, whereas a percentage of 18,3% were long-term unemployed. The corresponding rates for the 4th quarter of 2024 were 57,9%, 16,7% and 25,4%.
Source: Cystat
Εναρμονισμ?νος Δε?κτης Τιμ?ν Καταναλωτ? (ΕνΔΤΚ): Ιανου?ριος 2026
Ο Εναρμονισμ?νος Δε?κτης Τιμ?ν Καταναλωτ? τον Ιανου?ριο 2026 αυξ?θηκε κατ? 1,2% σε σχ?ση με τον Ιανου?ριο του 2025, εν? σε σχ?ση με τον προηγο?μενο μ?να μει?θηκε κατ? 0,3%.
Συγκριτικ? με τον Ιανου?ριο του 2025, οι κατηγορ?ες Αναψυχ?, Αθλητισμ?ς και Πολιτισμ?ς (5,8%), Εστιατ?ρια και Υπηρεσ?ες Παροχ?ς Καταλ?ματος (4,8%) και Εκπαιδευτικ?ς Υπηρεσ?ες (3,4%) παρουσ?ασαν την μεγαλ?τερη θετικ? μεταβολ?. Η μεγαλ?τερη αρνητικ? μεταβολ? καταγρ?φηκε στην κατηγορ?α ?νδυση και Υπ?δηση (-6,2%)
Σε σχ?ση με τον Δεκ?μβριο 2025, οι μεγαλ?τερες μεταβολ?ς καταγρ?φηκαν στις κατηγορ?ες ?νδυση και Υπ?δηση (-12,1%) και Τρ?φιμα και μη Αλκοολο?χα Ποτ? (3,7%).
Η μεγαλ?τερη μεταβολ? στις οικονομικ?ς κατηγορ?ες σε σχ?ση με τον Ιανου?ριο του 2025 παρατηρ?θηκε στις κατηγορ?ες Εν?ργεια (-6,5%) και Υπηρεσ?ες (4,3%) εν? σε σχ?ση με τον προηγο?μενο μ?να παρατηρ?θηκε στην κατηγορ?α Μη Ενεργειακ? Βιομηχανικ? Προ??ντα (-3,7%).
Πηγ?: Στατιστικ? Υπηρεσ?α Κ?πρου
--
Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP): January 2026
The HICP rose by 1,2% between January 2025 and January 2026, and decreased by 0,3% in the month between December 2025 and January 2026.
Compared to January 2025, the categories Recreation, Sports and Culture (5,8%), Restaurants and Accommodation Services (4,8%) and Educational Services (3,4%) showed the largest positive changes. The largest negative change was observed in the category Clothing and Footwear (-6,2%).
Compared with December 2025, the largest changes were recorded in the categories Clothing and Footwear (-12,1%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (3,7%).
The largest changes in the economic categories compared with January 2025 were observed in Energy (-6,5%) and Services (4,3%), while compared with the previous month the largest change was recorded in Non-Energy Industrial Goods (-3,7%).
Source: Cystat
