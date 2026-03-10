Economics Weekly Alert 07/2026

Ο Δε?κτης Βιομηχανικ?ς Παραγωγ?ς για τον μ?να Δεκ?μβριο 2025 ?φθασε στις 113,0 μον?δες (β?ση 2021=100), σημει?νοντας α?ξηση 3,5% σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο 2024. Κατ? την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2025, ο δε?κτης παρουσ?ασε α?ξηση 3,6% σε σ?γκριση με την αντ?στοιχη περ?οδο του προηγο?μενου ?τους.

Στον τομ?α της μεταπο?ησης παρατηρ?θηκε α?ξηση της τ?ξης του 4,6% σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο του 2024. Α?ξηση καταγρ?φηκε επ?σης στον τομ?α της παροχ?ς νερο? και αν?κτησης υλικ?ν (+3,2%). Αρνητικ? μεταβολ? σημει?θηκε στους τομε?ς της παροχ?ς ηλεκτρικο? ρε?ματος (-2,4%) και των μεταλλε?ων και λατομε?ων (-1,7%).

Στον μεταποιητικ? τομ?α, οι σημαντικ?τερες θετικ?ς μεταβολ?ς σε σ?γκριση με τον Δεκ?μβριο του 2024 παρουσι?στηκαν στις εξ?ς οικονομικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες: κατασκευ? επ?πλων, ?λλες μεταποιητικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες και επισκευ? και εγκατ?σταση μηχανημ?των και εξοπλισμο? (+13,8%), βιομηχαν?α ξ?λου και κατασκευ? προ??ντων απ? ξ?λο και φελλ?, εκτ?ς απ? ?πιπλα (+11,9%) και κατασκευ? μηχανημ?των και ειδ?ν εξοπλισμο?, μηχανοκ?νητων οχημ?των και λοιπο? εξοπλισμο? μεταφορ?ν (+8,1%). Οι μ?νες αρνητικ?ς μεταβολ?ς παρατηρ?θηκαν στις δραστηρι?τητες κατασκευ?ς ?λλων μη μεταλλικ?ν ορυκτ?ν προ??ντων (-7,4%) και κατασκευ?ς ηλεκτρονικ?ν και οπτικ?ν προ??ντων και ηλεκτρολογικο? εξοπλισμο? (-2,3%).

Συγκρ?νοντας τους ρυθμο?ς μεταβολ?ς για την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2025 με την αντ?στοιχη περ?οδο του προηγο?μενου ?τους, οι σημαντικ?τερες αυξ?σεις παρατηρο?νται στην κατασκευ? ?λλων μη μεταλλικ?ν ορυκτ?ν προ??ντων (+10,9%), στη βιομηχαν?α ξ?λου και κατασκευ? προ??ντων απ? ξ?λο και φελλ?, εκτ?ς απ? ?πιπλα (+9,1%), στην παραγωγ? βασικ?ν μετ?λλων και κατασκευ? μεταλλικ?ν προ??ντων (+8,0%) και στην κατασκευ? επ?πλων, ?λλες μεταποιητικ?ς δραστηρι?τητες και επισκευ? και εγκατ?σταση μηχανημ?των και εξοπλισμο? (+7,2%). Οι μ?νες δραστηρι?τητες στις οπο?ες παρατηρο?νται μει?σεις στην παραγωγ? συγκριτικ? με την περ?οδο Ιανουαρ?ου – Δεκεμβρ?ου 2024 ?ταν αυτ?ς της κατασκευ?ς χαρτιο? και προ??ντων απ? χαρτ? και εκτυπ?σεις (-9,5%), της παραγωγ?ς κλωστο?φαντουργικ?ν υλ?ν, ειδ?ν ?νδυσης και δερμ?τινων ειδ?ν (-3,8%) και της παροχ?ς ηλεκτρικο? ρε?ματος (-2,0%).

Πηγ?: Στατιστικ? Υπηρεσ?α Κ?πρου

--

Industrial Production Index: December 2025

In December 2025, the Industrial Production Index reached 113,0 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 3,5% compared to December 2024. For the period January – December 2025, the index recorded an increase of 3,6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 4,6% compared to December 2024. An increase was also observed in water supply and materials recovery (+3,2%). Negative changes were observed in the electricity supply sector (-2,4%) and mining and quarrying (-1,7%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to December 2024 were observed in the manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (+13,8%), the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (+11,9%) and the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (+8,1%). The only negative changes were observed in the manufacturing other non-metallic mineral products (-7,4%) and the manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (-2,3%).

Comparing the rates of change for the period January – December 2025 against the corresponding period of the previous year, the most significant positive changes were observed in the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products (+10,9%), the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (+9,1%), the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products (+8,0%) and the manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (+7,2%). The only activities where negative changes in production were registered compared to the period January – December 2024 were those relating to the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-9,5%), the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products (-3,8%) and electricity supply (-2,0%).

Source: Cystat

