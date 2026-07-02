Cyprus Corporate Tax 2026: Frequently Asked Questions

Cyprus corporate tax changed materially on 1 January 2026. The headline change is the corporate tax rate, which rose from 12.5% to 15%. But the reform package went further, touching loss carry-forward..

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Cyprus corporate tax changed materially on 1 January 2026. The headline change is the corporate tax rate, which rose from 12.5% to 15%. But the reform package went further, touching loss carry-forward, the Special Defence Contribution, deemed dividend distribution, stamp duty, tax residency, and the corporate tax return deadline. This guide answers the questions companies and their advisors ask most often, updated to reflect the position for 2026.

The answers below are grouped into five sections: the basics, filing obligations, paying the tax, what the 2026 reform changed, and related compliance. Where a topic has its own detailed guide on our site, we have linked to it. If you need advice specific to your company, our contact details are at the end.

The basics

What is the tax year in Cyprus for corporate taxes?

The tax year in Cyprus follows the calendar year, beginning on 1 January and ending on 31 December. A company can prepare accounts to a different year end for accounting purposes, but the Cyprus tax computation is always aligned to the calendar year.

What is the corporate tax rate in Cyprus for 2026?

The corporate tax rate in Cyprus is 15% from 1 January 2026, increased from the previous 12.5% rate as part of the 2026 tax reform. The increase reflects wider international tax developments. It is separate from the Pillar Two global minimum tax, which is governed by its own legislation. Despite the increase, Cyprus remains one of the lower corporate tax rates in the European Union, and the participation exemption, the notional interest deduction, and the IP box regime can all reduce the effective rate below the headline figure.

Is my Cyprus company tax resident if it is incorporated in Cyprus?

The 2026 reform revised the definition of company tax residency. A company incorporated in Cyprus is now generally treated as Cyprus tax resident, unless it is tax resident in another jurisdiction under an applicable double tax treaty, in which case the treaty position prevails. This sits alongside the long-standing management and control test, under which a company is Cyprus tax resident if its management and control is exercised in Cyprus. The practical effect is that incorporation in Cyprus now creates a presumption of tax residency, subject to treaty override. Tax registration and TIN issuance remain a post-incorporation step.

How do I obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN) for a Cyprus company?

A Cyprus company registers for a Tax Identification Number through the Tax For All (TFA) portal following incorporation. The registration is a post-incorporation compliance step and should be completed promptly after the company is formed. A licensed advisor typically handles this as part of the company setup process.

Filing obligations

Do I need to file a tax return for my Cyprus company?

Yes. Every company that is tax resident in Cyprus must file an annual corporate tax return, the TD4. The obligation also extends to a company incorporated in Cyprus regardless of where it is resident, and to a non-resident company with Cyprus-source income. The return must be based on audited financial statements, which the company prepares each year. See our guide to Cyprus statutory audit requirements for the audit obligation that underpins the return.

When are corporate tax returns due in Cyprus?

The deadline changed under the 2026 reform. For tax years up to and including 2025, the corporate tax return is filed electronically by 31 March of the second year following the tax year so the 2024 return is due by 31 March 2026. For the 2026 tax year onwards, the deadline moves earlier, to 31 January of the second year following the tax year. The 2026 return is therefore due by 31 January 2028. Any deadline extensions are communicated by the Cyprus Tax Department.

Who can file a tax return for a Cyprus company?

Only a licensed Cyprus auditor or tax consultant is authorised to file a corporate tax return on behalf of a company. The auditor or tax consultant confirms that the return accurately reflects the company’s financial statements and that the tax computations align with the Cyprus Tax Department’s guidelines.

What information does the Cyprus tax return include?

The Cyprus tax return contains financial information derived from the company’s annual financial statements, together with the calculation of taxable income and the tax charge for the year. It reflects adjustments to accounting profit for tax purposes, available deductions and exemptions, and any losses carried forward or utilised.

Do Cyprus companies need to submit financial statements with the tax return?

Companies in Cyprus are not required to submit financial statements together with the tax return itself. However, they must provide audited financial statements to the tax authorities if requested, and the audited accounts are filed separately with the Registrar of Companies as part of the annual return. The financial statements always underpin the tax return even though they are not filed with it.

Does my Cyprus company need an audit?

In most cases, yes. Cyprus company law requires a statutory audit of the annual financial statements by a registered auditor licensed by ICPAC. Very small companies meeting specific size thresholds may qualify for a review engagement instead of a full audit, but most companies within international group structures fall within the statutory audit requirement.

Paying the tax

When are Cyprus corporate taxes due?

Corporate tax in Cyprus is paid through a system of temporary tax assessments. A company that expects taxable income for the year files an estimate of its taxable income and pays the estimated tax in two equal instalments – the first by 31 July and the second by 31 December of the same tax year. In practice, if the instalments are paid before 31 August and 31 January respectively, no penalties or interest are charged, because both penalties and interest are calculated on a full-month basis. The balance of any tax due, after the temporary payments, is settled the following year through the final self-assessment.

Can a company revise its taxable income estimate?

Yes. A company can revise its estimated taxable income at any point before 31 December of the tax year. If the revised estimate is higher than the initial declaration, interest is charged on the difference between the revised and original amounts from the payment due date of each instalment. Companies should revise upward as soon as it becomes clear that the initial estimate was too low, to limit the interest exposure.

What happens if there is a difference between the temporary assessment and the final tax?

If the final tax exceeds the temporary payments, the company pays the balance by 1 August of the year following the tax year through the final self-assessment. If the estimated taxable income falls below 75% of the actual taxable income, a 10% penalty is applied to the difference between the temporary payments and the actual tax due. This underestimation penalty makes a realistic temporary estimate important. If the final tax is unpaid by the due date, a 5% penalty is added on the outstanding amount, along with interest at the statutory rate, which is 3.5% per year for 2026, calculated on a monthly basis.

What if a Cyprus company overpays its corporate tax?

If a company overpays its tax, the excess is refunded with interest at the statutory rate, which is 3.5% per year for 2026. The interest begins to run four months after the return deadline, or from the date of filing if later, rather than from the start of the year. The refund is processed after the final assessment is agreed with the Tax Department.

What the 2026 reform changed

Did the 2026 tax reform change corporate tax?

Yes, significantly. The reform, effective from 1 January 2026, raised the corporate tax rate from 12.5% to 15%, extended loss carry-forward from five to seven years, reduced the Special Defence Contribution on dividends, abolished deemed dividend distribution for profits from 2026 onwards, abolished stamp duty, and introduced the incorporation test for company tax residency. It also raised the transfer pricing documentation thresholds and brought forward the corporate tax return deadline. The reform changed not just the rate but the compliance landscape around it.

How long can Cyprus tax losses be carried forward?

Tax losses in Cyprus can now be carried forward for seven years, extended from the previous five years under the 2026 reform. A loss arising in 2026 can therefore be carried forward and offset against taxable profits up to and including 2033. Group relief provisions also allow losses to be surrendered between qualifying Cyprus group companies within the same year, subject to conditions.

What is the Special Defence Contribution and did it change in 2026?

The Special Defence Contribution (SDC) is a tax on certain types of income — primarily dividends and interest — that applies to Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals and, in some cases, companies. The 2026 reform reduced the SDC on dividends from 17% to 5% for profits generated from 2026 onwards, abolished deemed dividend distribution for profits from 2026, and abolished SDC on rental income entirely. A transitional 17% rate continues to apply to dividends paid from pre-2026 profits, available until 31 December 2031, so the timing and source of a distribution matters. Non-domiciled individuals remain exempt from SDC on dividends and interest under the non-dom regime. The interaction of SDC with the defensive measures framework matters where payments involve low-tax or blacklisted jurisdictions.

Was stamp duty abolished in Cyprus?

Yes. Stamp duty was abolished in full from 1 January 2026 under the Stamp Duty (Repealing) Law of 2025, Law 239(I)/2025, which repealed the entire previous regime. Documents executed on or after 1 January 2026 are no longer subject to stamp duty, across commercial, financing, and real estate transactions. Documents signed by at least one party on or before 31 December 2025 remain subject to the old rules and must still be stamped accordingly. This removes a long-standing administrative cost and compliance step from a wide range of Cyprus commercial documents.

Related compliance

What are the transfer pricing obligations for a Cyprus company?

A Cyprus company with controlled transactions — transactions with connected persons — must apply the arm’s length principle, file a Summary Information Table with its tax return, and maintain transfer pricing documentation. From 2026, the Local File thresholds rose to €2.5 million per category generally, €5 million for goods, and €10 million for financing. Below those thresholds, minimum documentation still applies, and the Summary Information Table is filed regardless of value. Our guide to Cyprus transfer pricing 2026 explains the full framework.

What are the defensive measures and do they affect my company?

From 2026, Cyprus applies defensive tax measures to payments involving associated entities in certain offshore jurisdictions, and the treatment depends on which list the jurisdiction is on. For low-tax jurisdictions, the deduction of interest and royalty payments is denied. For EU-blacklisted or non-cooperative jurisdictions, a withholding tax applies to dividends, interest, and royalties. Some jurisdictions, such as the BVI, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda, are low-tax jurisdictions rather than necessarily blacklisted, so the precise treatment depends on the specific jurisdiction and payment type. If your group includes entities in these jurisdictions, the position should be reviewed before the tax return is filed. Our guide to Cyprus defensive measures 2026 sets out which jurisdictions are caught and what applies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.